The 27 best new buildings on the planet

The Vancouver House was designed by BIG Architects.

The World Architecture Festival — now in its eighth year — is the world’s largest annual celebration of architectural innovation.

This year, spectacular buildings across 15 separate categories were recognised for their impeccable design and daring originality.

The Festival’s committee also picked 12 winning planned constructions, which they dubbed the best buildings of the future.

From shopping malls and housing developments to hotels and hospitals, these are the world’s 27 coolest new buildings — both present and future.

BEST IN CIVIC AND COMMUNITY: Cam Thanh Community House in Vietnam by 1 + 1 > 2 International Architecture

BEST DISPLAY: Brazilian Pavilion, Expo Milano 2015 in Italy by Studio Arthur Casas + Atelier Marko Brajovic

BEST IN HEALTH: Walumba Elders Centre in Australia by Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects

BEST IN HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH: Toho Gakuen School of Music in Japan by Nikken Sekkei

BEST HOTEL & LEISURE: Lanserhof Lake Tegern in Germany by Ingenhoven Architects

BEST HOUSE: Saigon House in Vietnam by a21 Studio

BEST HOUSING: The Interlace in Singapore by OMA:Buro Ole Scheeren

BEST MIXED USE: Casba in Australia by Billard Leece:SJB Architects

BEST NEW & OLD: Courtyard House Plugin in China by People's Architecture Office

BEST OFFICE: HIGO in Japan by Nakayama Architects

BEST IN RELIGION: Qatar Faculty of Islamic Studies in Qatar by Mangera Yvars Architects

BEST SCHOOL: Ballet School in Russia by Studio 44 Architects

BEST SHOPPING: Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li Chengdu in China by The Oval Partnership

BEST IN SPORT: San Mamés Stadium in Spain by ACXT-IDOM Architects

BEST IN TRANSPORT: Fulton Center in New York City by Grimshaw Architects

BEST COMMERCIAL MIXED USE (FUTURE PROJECT): Gardens by the Waterway Neighbourhood Centre and Polyclinic at Punggol in Singapore by Multiply Architects

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Cukurova Regional Airport Complex in Turkey by EAA Emre Arolat Architects

BEST LEISURE-LED DEVELOPMENT (FUTURE PROJECT): London Olympic Stadium Transformation in the UK by Populous Architects

BEST OFFICE (FUTURE PROJECT): Reservoir in India by Sanjay Puri Architects

BEST MASTERPLANNING (FUTURE PROJECT): Development Concept for the Historic Centre of Kaliningrad in Russia by Studio 44 Architects

BEST IN EDUCATION: Wellington College - Performing Arts Centre in the UK by Studio Seilern Architects

BEST EXPERIMENTAL (FUTURE PROJECT): Home Farm in Singapore by Spark Architects

BEST HOUSE (FUTURE PROJECT): Issa Grotto/Hill House in Croatia by Davor Matekovic/PROARH

BEST RESIDENTIAL (FUTURE PROJECT): Vancouver House in Vancouver by BIG Architects

BEST IN HEALTH (FUTURE PROJECT): Al Maha Centre for Children and Young Adults in Qatar by HDR Rice Daubney

BEST IN CULTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Musem of Painting and Sculpture in Turkey by EAA Emre Arolat Architects

BEST FUTURE COMPETITION ENTRIES: Quay Quarter by Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp

