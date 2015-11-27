The 27 best new buildings on the planet

World Architecture FestivalThe Vancouver House was designed by BIG Architects.
The World Architecture Festival — now in its eighth year — is the world’s largest annual celebration of architectural innovation.
This year, spectacular buildings across 15 separate categories were recognised for their impeccable design and daring originality.
The Festival’s committee also picked 12 winning planned constructions, which they dubbed the best buildings of the future.
From shopping malls and housing developments to hotels and hospitals, these are the world’s 27 coolest new buildings — both present and future.
BEST IN CIVIC AND COMMUNITY: Cam Thanh Community House in Vietnam by 1 + 1 > 2 International Architecture
BEST DISPLAY: Brazilian Pavilion, Expo Milano 2015 in Italy by Studio Arthur Casas + Atelier Marko Brajovic
BEST COMMERCIAL MIXED USE (FUTURE PROJECT): Gardens by the Waterway Neighbourhood Centre and Polyclinic at Punggol in Singapore by Multiply Architects
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Cukurova Regional Airport Complex in Turkey by EAA Emre Arolat Architects
BEST LEISURE-LED DEVELOPMENT (FUTURE PROJECT): London Olympic Stadium Transformation in the UK by Populous Architects
BEST MASTERPLANNING (FUTURE PROJECT): Development Concept for the Historic Centre of Kaliningrad in Russia by Studio 44 Architects
BEST IN EDUCATION: Wellington College - Performing Arts Centre in the UK by Studio Seilern Architects
BEST IN HEALTH (FUTURE PROJECT): Al Maha Centre for Children and Young Adults in Qatar by HDR Rice Daubney
BEST IN CULTURE (FUTURE PROJECT): Musem of Painting and Sculpture in Turkey by EAA Emre Arolat Architects
