The 27 best new buildings on the planet

World Architecture Festival The Vancouver House was designed by BIG Architects.

The World Architecture Festival — now in its eighth year — is the world’s largest annual celebration of architectural innovation.

This year, spectacular buildings across 15 separate categories were recognised for their impeccable design and daring originality.

The Festival’s committee also picked 12 winning planned constructions, which they dubbed the best buildings of the future.

From shopping malls and housing developments to hotels and hospitals, these are the world’s 27 coolest new buildings — both present and future.

