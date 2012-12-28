The Funniest Financial GIFs Of 2012

Lucas Kawa, #WheninFinance
baby throws money out the window

GIFs have been absolutely huge in 2012. They’ve gone beyond documenting Mark Sanchez fails and the best 3 seconds of a YouTube video, to humorously characterising some of the most important events of the year.

Think: Vikram Pandit’s jettison from Citi, QE3 etc.

That said: Since looking back at news GIFs is like taking a walk down memory lane, we decided to compile a bunch of our favourites in the world of finance here with the help of our friends at #WheninFinance.

Some of these get the biggest news of the year, and some of them are just spot on GIFs about life on Wall Street. 

What 'consensus' means on Wall Street:

Source: When In Finance

How Nassim Taleb actually got the inspiration for The Black Swan:

Source: M / 29 / MBA Candidate via When In Finance

How David Einhorn feels making a monster run in the million dollar One Drop Poker Tournament:

Source: When In Finance

What I tell college juniors who say that they have experience in trading stocks:

Source: When In Finance

Whenever there is a Euro/G8/XYZ Summit for 'leaders' promising to get something done:

Source: When In Finance

What John Corzine said about making an $11.5 billion bet on European Sovereign debt the night of MF's bankruptcy:

Source: When In Finance

When I heard John &^$%ing Corzine was not responsible for the mess at MF Global:

John Corzine

Ex-MF Global Employees

Source: When In Finance

When I shorted Facebook following Zynga's earnings:

Facebook dropped 7 per cent following Zynga's earnings announcement this summer.

Source: M / Detroit / M&A via When In Finance

What everyone on the Street expects Bernanke to do after the jobs report this morning:

Source: When In Finance

Knight Capital's stock today:

Reports of the firm's impending bankruptcy after a trading glitch on August 1 caused stock prices to plummet.

Source: F/LA/IBD via When In Finance

When I heard Knight's faulty algos forced them to shut down their desk:

Source: M/Former trader at Kellogg Capital before Knight Capital acquired them. REVENGE! via When In Finance

When GroupOn blamed its poor earnings on the Euro mess:

Source: M/Sell side ER via When In Finance

Every time I am left unattended at my desk:

Bob Diamond's emotions when stepping down from Barclays over the LIBOR scandal:

Source: When In Finance

Vikram Pandit yesterday:

On October 16, Citi CEO Vikram Pandit announced his resignation.

Working from home during Hurricane Sandy:

Learning George Soros is marrying someone 40 years younger:

Source: F/NYC/IBD via When In Finance

When BI announced that Apple shares dropped $8 the INSTANT the iPad Mini's price was announced

When I saw an intern wearing a short sleeve dress shirt to work today:

Source: When In Finance

When traders run into bankers at the pub.

Source: M/ Former Credit Trader/ NY/London via When In Finance

When analysts ask questions during the quarterly conference call:

Source: When In Finance

When I found out I made $17.37 an hour (Plus maybe some perks like eating at Whole Foods every day):

Source: When In Finance

What I think Nouriel Roubini is telling me to do during all his interviews:

Source: When In Finance

John Paulson's career in a nutshell:

The Big Short

Since the Big Short:

Source: When In Finance

Whenever I hear about the fiscal cliff (AGAIN!)

The market's reaction to FOMC's Evans Rule on December 1

If a picture's worth a thousand words, a GIF must be worth at least a million:

The Complete Guide To America's Jobs Crisis And The Failure Of Monetary Policy Using Animated GIFs>

