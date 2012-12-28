The Funniest Financial GIFs Of 2012

GIFs have been absolutely huge in 2012. They’ve gone beyond documenting Mark Sanchez fails and the best 3 seconds of a YouTube video, to humorously characterising some of the most important events of the year.
Think: Vikram Pandit’s jettison from Citi, QE3 etc.
That said: Since looking back at news GIFs is like taking a walk down memory lane, we decided to compile a bunch of our favourites in the world of finance here with the help of our friends at #WheninFinance.
Some of these get the biggest news of the year, and some of them are just spot on GIFs about life on Wall Street.
What John Corzine said about making an $11.5 billion bet on European Sovereign debt the night of MF's bankruptcy:
Facebook dropped 7 per cent following Zynga's earnings announcement this summer.
Reports of the firm's impending bankruptcy after a trading glitch on August 1 caused stock prices to plummet.
When I found out I made $17.37 an hour (Plus maybe some perks like eating at Whole Foods every day):
