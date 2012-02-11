The 25 Worst Valentine's Day Ads

It’s much harder to make a good Valentine’s Day ad than a bad one.



And still, year after year, companies hitch themselves to this day of love because they see dollar signs where the rest of us see hearts and cupid.

Click here to see some of the worst offenders>>

The National Retail Foundation predicts that total spending for the holiday will reach $17.6 billion, making it the second biggest shopping holiday after Christmas. So it makes sense that companies would want to advertise during Valentine’s Day.

It’s a natural fit for jewelry and lingerie stores, chocolatiers, restaurants, and flower shops. Yet it is often those types of stores — whose wares are expensive and often high-end — that try to be edgy or funny, and have the worst ads.

There seems to be a general consensus, for example, that silverware in precarious positions is funny, and that turning different body parts into hearts is clever.

Let me assure you, neither is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.