The 25 Schools That Make The Most Money In College Sports

For many schools, sports are now generating more than $100 million annually. Much of that money is from the ever-growing revenue generated by conferences through television deals.On the next few pages we will take a look at the 25 athletic departments that generated the most revenue during the 2011-12 school year.



And it is easy to see why schools are fighting over invitations to the Big 10 and the SEC. Of the 25 schools on this list, 16 are from one of those two power conferences.

(data via AL.com and Business of College Sports).

