The 25 Schools That Make The Most Money In College Football

We recently took a look at the schools that make the most money in college sports. And while a large percentage of that money does come from the football programs, some schools are better at making money with a football than others.And not surprisingly, the top of the list is dominated by schools from the SEC. Of the top 10 money-makers in college football, six are from the SEC. However, the top two spots come from other conferences (data via AL.com)…

#25 USC — $34.5 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 26

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $84.1 million

Football team's record (2012): 7-6

#24 Arizona State — $35.1 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 31

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $63.8 million

Football team's record (2012): 8-5

#23 Clemson — $39.5 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 25

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $67.0 million

Football team's record (2012): 11-2

#22 Oklahoma State — $41.2 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 24

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $84.1 million

Football team's record (2012): 8-5

#21 Texas A&M — $44.2 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 16

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $79.0 million

Football team's record (2012): 11-2

#20 South Carolina — $48.2 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 15

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $87.6 million

Football team's record (2012): 11-2

#19 Wisconsin — $48.7 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 19

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $101.5 million

Football team's record (2012): 8-6

#18 Michigan State — $49.8 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 17

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $79.0 million

Football team's record (2012): 7-6

#17 Iowa — $50.6 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 18

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $97.4 million

Football team's record (2012): 4-8

#16 Oregon — $51.7 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 32

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $73.9 million

Football team's record (2012): 12-1

#15 Washington — $52.9 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 20

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $82.6 million

Football team's record (2012):7-6

#14 Tennessee — $53 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 13

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $105.9 million

Football team's record (2012): 5-7

#13 Nebraska — $55.5 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 14

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $81.6 million

Football team's record (2012): 10-4

#12 Ohio State — $58.2 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 11

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $142.0 million

Football team's record (2012): 12-0

#11 Oklahoma — $59.6 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 12

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $106.5 million

Football team's record (2012): 10-3

#10 Arkansas — $63.9 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 10

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $99.8 million

Football team's record (2012): 4-8

#9 Penn State — $66.1 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 6

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $108.3 million

Football team's record (2012): 8-4

#8 LSU — $68.4 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 9

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $114.0 million

Football team's record (2012): 10-3

#7 Notre Dame — $68.9 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 8

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $97.1 million

Football team's record (2012): 12-1

#6 Florida — $74.6 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 5

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $120.3 million

Football team's record (2012): 11-2

#5 Georgia — $75.2 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 4

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $91.7 million

Football team's record (2012): 12-2

#4 Auburn — $77.4 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 3

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $106.0 million

Football team's record (2012): 3-9

#3 Alabama — $81.9 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 2

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $124.1 million

Football team's record (2012): 13-1

#2 Michigan — $85 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 7

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $128.8 million

Football team's record (2012): 8-5

#1 Texas — $104.5 Million

Previous rank (2010-11): 1

Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $163.3 million

Football team's record (2012): 9-4

