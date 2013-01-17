The 25 Schools That Make The Most Money In College Football

We recently took a look at the schools that make the most money in college sports. And while a large percentage of that money does come from the football programs, some schools are better at making money with a football than others.And not surprisingly, the top of the list is dominated by schools from the SEC. Of the top 10 money-makers in college football, six are from the SEC. However, the top two spots come from other conferences (data via AL.com)…
Previous rank (2010-11): 26
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $84.1 million
Football team's record (2012): 7-6
Previous rank (2010-11): 31
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $63.8 million
Football team's record (2012): 8-5
Previous rank (2010-11): 25
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $67.0 million
Football team's record (2012): 11-2
Previous rank (2010-11): 24
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $84.1 million
Football team's record (2012): 8-5
Previous rank (2010-11): 16
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $79.0 million
Football team's record (2012): 11-2
Previous rank (2010-11): 15
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $87.6 million
Football team's record (2012): 11-2
Previous rank (2010-11): 19
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $101.5 million
Football team's record (2012): 8-6
Previous rank (2010-11): 17
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $79.0 million
Football team's record (2012): 7-6
Previous rank (2010-11): 18
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $97.4 million
Football team's record (2012): 4-8
Previous rank (2010-11): 32
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $73.9 million
Football team's record (2012): 12-1
Previous rank (2010-11): 20
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $82.6 million
Football team's record (2012):7-6
Previous rank (2010-11): 13
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $105.9 million
Football team's record (2012): 5-7
Previous rank (2010-11): 14
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $81.6 million
Football team's record (2012): 10-4
Previous rank (2010-11): 11
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $142.0 million
Football team's record (2012): 12-0
Previous rank (2010-11): 12
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $106.5 million
Football team's record (2012): 10-3
Previous rank (2010-11): 10
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $99.8 million
Football team's record (2012): 4-8
Previous rank (2010-11): 6
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $108.3 million
Football team's record (2012): 8-4
Previous rank (2010-11): 9
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $114.0 million
Football team's record (2012): 10-3
Previous rank (2010-11): 8
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $97.1 million
Football team's record (2012): 12-1
Previous rank (2010-11): 5
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $120.3 million
Football team's record (2012): 11-2
Previous rank (2010-11): 4
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $91.7 million
Football team's record (2012): 12-2
Previous rank (2010-11): 3
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $106.0 million
Football team's record (2012): 3-9
Previous rank (2010-11): 2
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $124.1 million
Football team's record (2012): 13-1
Previous rank (2010-11): 7
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $128.8 million
Football team's record (2012): 8-5
Previous rank (2010-11): 1
Total athletic department revenue (2011-12): $163.3 million
Football team's record (2012): 9-4
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.