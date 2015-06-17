The 25 richest self-made billionaires

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Microsoft founder Bill Gates is worth an estimated $US85.7 billion.

There are two types of billionaires: those who inherited their wealth, and those who built it from nothing.

Our friends at Wealth-X, a database of information about ultra-high net worth individuals, focused on the latter to compile a list of the wealthiest self-made billionaires in the world.

From tech mogul Bill Gates to Alibaba founder Jack Ma, here’s who made the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.