The 25 Most Valuable Blogs

Multiplying traffic and CPMs, 24/7 Wall Street came up with a list of the 20-five most valuable blogs.



They did the same thing last year.

This year, 24/7 pegged Gawker Media to the top, figuring Nick Denton’s collection of sites are worth $170 million at an 8x operating income valuation.

Nick tells us 24/7 underestimates Gawker’s traffic and overestimates its CPMs.

But this is all a game anyway, right?

Here’s the rest of the list. Make sure to click through to see how they did the maths:

Gawker Properties — $170 million. Huffington Post — $90 million. The Drudge Report — $48 million. Perez Hilton — $32 million. Sugar, Inc — $27 million. TechCrunch — $25 million. MacRumors — $21 million. SeekingAlpha — $11 million. GigaOm — $9.5 million. Politico — $8.7 million. SmashingMagazine — $7.7 million. SearchEngineLand — $4.5 million. Boing Boing — $3.6 million. ReadWriteWeb — $3.4 million. SB Nation — $2.7 million. Destructoid — $2.5 million. Mashable — $2.5 million. Alley Insider sites — $2.25 million. /film — $2.1 million. The Superficial Network — $2 million Neatorama — $1.5 million. Daily Kos — $2 million. Talking Points Memo — $1.2 million. VentureBeat — $1 million. Wowowow.com — $1 million.

