The 25 Most Valuable Blogs

Multiplying traffic and CPMs, 24/7 Wall Street came up with a list of the 20-five most valuable blogs.
They did the same thing last year.
This year, 24/7 pegged Gawker Media to the top, figuring Nick Denton’s collection of sites are worth $170 million at an 8x operating income valuation.
Nick tells us 24/7 underestimates Gawker’s traffic and overestimates its CPMs.
But this is all a game anyway, right?
Here’s the rest of the list. Make sure to click through to see how they did the maths:
- Gawker Properties — $170 million.
- Huffington Post — $90 million.
- The Drudge Report — $48 million.
- Perez Hilton — $32 million.
- Sugar, Inc — $27 million.
- TechCrunch — $25 million.
- MacRumors — $21 million.
- SeekingAlpha — $11 million.
- GigaOm — $9.5 million.
- Politico — $8.7 million.
- SmashingMagazine — $7.7 million.
- SearchEngineLand — $4.5 million.
- Boing Boing — $3.6 million.
- ReadWriteWeb — $3.4 million.
- SB Nation — $2.7 million.
- Destructoid — $2.5 million.
- Mashable — $2.5 million.
- Alley Insider sites — $2.25 million.
- /film — $2.1 million.
- The Superficial Network — $2 million
- Neatorama — $1.5 million.
- Daily Kos — $2 million.
- Talking Points Memo — $1.2 million.
- VentureBeat — $1 million.
- Wowowow.com — $1 million.
Photo: Nick McGlynn
