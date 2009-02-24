The 25 Most Valuable Blogs

Nicholas Carlson
Multiplying traffic and CPMs, 24/7 Wall Street came up with a list of the 20-five most valuable blogs.

They did the same thing last year.

This year, 24/7 pegged Gawker Media to the top, figuring Nick Denton’s collection of sites are worth $170 million at an 8x operating income valuation.

Nick tells us 24/7 underestimates Gawker’s traffic and overestimates its CPMs.

But this is all a game anyway, right?

Here’s the rest of the list. Make sure to click through to see how they did the maths:

  1. Gawker Properties — $170 million.
  2. Huffington Post — $90 million.
  3. The Drudge Report — $48 million.
  4. Perez Hilton — $32 million.
  5. Sugar, Inc — $27 million.
  6. TechCrunch — $25 million.
  7. MacRumors — $21 million.
  8. SeekingAlpha — $11 million.
  9. GigaOm — $9.5 million.
  10. Politico — $8.7 million.
  11. SmashingMagazine — $7.7 million.
  12. SearchEngineLand — $4.5 million.
  13. Boing Boing — $3.6 million.
  14. ReadWriteWeb — $3.4 million.
  15. SB Nation — $2.7 million.
  16. Destructoid — $2.5 million.
  17. Mashable — $2.5 million.
  18. Alley Insider sites — $2.25 million.
  19. /film — $2.1 million.
  20. The Superficial Network — $2 million
  21. Neatorama — $1.5 million.
  22. Daily Kos — $2 million.
  23. Talking Points Memo — $1.2 million.
  24. VentureBeat — $1 million.
  25. Wowowow.com — $1 million.

