The 25 Most Stylish People In Miami

StyleCaster Fashion blogger Amanda Del Duca is one of Miami’s most stylish people.

Every December,

Art Basel Miamitransforms the normally sexy city into an even greater aesthetic haven.

While the international art fair in Miami draws dozens of blue chip and up-and-coming artists to display their work for gallerists and collectors, the event is also a great backdrop for the rich and beautiful to have a beach getaway.

Just in time for the city’s must-attend cultural affair, StyleCaster has compiled a list of Miami’s most stylish residents. On this year’s list, you’ll find everyone from fashion bloggers and models to publicists and philanthropists.

Here are the most stylish people in Miami this year (in no particular order):

Rachel Russell is a stylist with an upcoming clothing line of travel inspired accessories, called KEMANA, that she produces in Bali. Danielle Hamo is an Israeli-born nutritionist for gourmet meal company The Fresh Diet. She’s about to launch her own healthy eating and fresh lifestyle company. Amanda Del Duca is a fashion blogger for her personal style blog Capture Fashion. She also styles for the likes of Terry Richardson and Galore Magazine, and works as the creative director for a swim and resort wear store. Brett David is a top dealer of exotic cars. He runs a dealership that represents Lamborghini, Audi, Pagani and Lotus, and once sold a $US1.8 million car off his Instagram page. Daniela Ramirez is a fashion blogger with Nancy’s Klozet. She’s also studying for her master’s degree and aspires to work in television. Marcella Novela is a philanthropist who founded Art Conductor, an organisation that stimulates the flow of energy and creativity between artists and the Miami community. StyleCaster StyleCaster calls Ariel Burman a ‘style authority.’ Ariel Burman is a lawyer turned boutique owner. He deals in preppy-surf lifestyle at his store called Cottage Miami. Jessica Goldman is the CEO of Goldman Properties. She has a foothold on the hottest emerging street art scene in the world: The Wynwood Walls, which currently houses the largest curation of street art in the world. TYPOE is a street artist. He’s also a partner in Primary Projects, which is focused on public arts like the Primary Flight wall, a revolving mural at Wynwood. His one man show, Game Over, will debut soon. Elysze Held is a personal stylist, fashion editor, and contributor to almost every Miami based style magazine and television show. Lauren Gnazzo is a publicist for Miami’s finest. Anthony Spinello is a gentleman-gallerist. His gallery, Spinello Projects, is only in its second year, but has already been asked to show at Art Basel Miami. Jessica Motes is a Miami-born model. She has worked two years in Milan plus an Oscar de la Renta campaign. She also runs a new e-commerce store and lifestyle website, Hippie Bling. Biz Martinez has worked in Miami’s nightlife industry for 13 years. He currently works as the Music Director and Talent Buyer for LIV/Story and Miami Marketing Group. Charlotte Joncquiert comes from Paris and works as the marketing manager for Hermes Parfums. Franck Izquierdo is a hair stylist who owns Prive Salons in the SLS Hotel in Miami, which is expanding its flagship location and opening in two more cities. Agustina Woodgate came to Miami from Buenos Aires to work as an artist. She’s doing everything from a solo show to designing commemorative art benches for the entire city of Miami Beach. StyleCaster Anthony Spinello’s gallery will show work as part of Art Basel Miami. John Lin founded Lin Projects to arrange luxury events branded with the Miami experience in South Beach. He’s also heavily involved in the art scene and contributes to several art and fashion magazines. Dani Parets is a stylist with work on display at Art Basel in the “Patterns of Eternity” exhibition, which showcases a series sculptures, paintings, and photography. Robert Onuska owns Stella’s Sweet Shoppe, where he creates delectable desserts in Miami. He also plans special events and caters. Alan Zelcer has lived in Miami for over 30 years. He works as the CEO of Isaco International Corporation, launching brands like Papi, Rico, and Equipo underwear in hundreds of stores nationwide. Adrienne Bon Haes and Marvin Friedman make a stylish couple. Bon Haes is an artist and a designer who makes clothes out of found objects like lace curtains and table cloths. Friedman is a trial lawyer and private 20th century art and film dealer. Shauna Slavin and Nikki Galper design jewelry together. Last year, they launched their jewelry collection MasonHarlie, which combines Shauna’s classic, edgy style with Nikki’s boho-chic look.

