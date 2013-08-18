The 25 Most Powerful People In The NFL

Don’t look now, but the NFL regular season is just three weeks away as teams are preparing to battle for the right to play in the first-ever New York Super Bowl.

Behind the scenes and on the field, there are 25 people that wield the most power in this $US9.5 billion business.

There are quarterbacks, coaches, owners, and executives, both inside and outside of the NFL. But the one thing they all have in common is power, in one form or another.

These are the people that make the NFL great.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.