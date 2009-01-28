A top Madison Avenue exec told us last week that PR is one of the few forms of marketing thriving during the recession. People have learned to ignore advertising everywhere else, this exec said.



So kudos, then, to AKQA, Coca-Cola’s digital agency, which surely played a role in propelling that brand to just below Barack Obama’s page on AllFacebook’s list of the 25 most popular Facebook Fan pages:

Here’s what we want to know: Lots and lots of social media marketing firms struggle to get anybody to pay attention to the Facebook pages they build for their clients. What are AKQA and Coca-Cola doing right?

