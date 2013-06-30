The 25 Most Overpaid Players In Major League Baseball

There are 251 players in Major League Baseball making at least $4.0 million this season and 98 of those are making at least $10 million.



Many of those players are severely overpaid and on the next few pages we will take a look at the most overpaid in baseball.

To do this, we will look at a player’s overall production based on Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and translate that to a dollar value. We will then compare that value to what the player is actually making.

In many cases, teams would be better off not playing these guys at all.

#25 B.J. Upton, Atlanta Braves

Position: CF

2013 salary: $12.5 million

Stats: .174, 8 HR, 6 SB, .269 OBP

2013 WAR: -0.1

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$1.4 million

VALUE**: -$13.9 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million which is roughly what a team would have to spend on average in free agency for a win. Players that are worse than a Replacement-Level player will have a negative WAR and a negative WAR Value suggesting the team is actually losing money by having them on the field. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary. Think of this as the amount a player is overpaid. In some cases it will actually be greater than the player’s salary since that player’s production is actually negative.

#24 Martin Prado, Arizona Diamondbacks

Position: 3B

2013 salary: $7.0 million

Stats: .241, 6 HR, .292 OBP

2013 WAR: -0.7

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$7.2 million

VALUE**: -$14.2 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#23 Jeff Francoeur, Kansas City Royals

Position: RF

2013 salary: $6.8 million

Stats: .209, 3 HR, .250 OBP

2013 WAR: -0.8

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$7.8 million

VALUE**: -$-14.6 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#22 Starlin Castro, Chicago Cubs

Position: SS

2013 salary: $5.0 million

Stats: .234, 3 HR, .268 OBP, 14 errors

2013 WAR: -1.0

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$9.8 million

VALUE**: -$14.8 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#21 Todd Helton, Colorado Rockies

Position: 1B

2013 salary: $5.0 million

Stats: .240, 6 HR, .293 OBP

2013 WAR: -1.0

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$10.0 million

VALUE**: -$15.0 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#19t Adam Dunn, Chicago White Sox

Position: DH

2013 salary: $15.0 million

Stats: .194, 20 HR, .303 OBP

2013 WAR: 0.0

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.4 million

VALUE**: -$15.4 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#19t Matt Cain, San Francisco Giants

Position:SP

2013 salary: $20.0 million

Stats: 5-4, 4.54 ERA

2013 WAR: 0.5

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: $4.6 million

VALUE**: -$15.4 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#18 Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers

Position: 1B

2013 salary: $23.0 million

Stats: .277, 12 HR, .373 OBP

2013 WAR: 0.7

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: $7.4 million

VALUE**: -$15.6 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#14t Josh Beckett, Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: SP

2013 salary: $15.8 million

Stats: 0-5, 5.19 ERA

2013 WAR: -0.1

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.6 million

VALUE**: -$16.4 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#14t Kevin Youkilis, New York Yankees

Position: 3B

2013 salary: $12.0 million

Stats: .219, 2 HR, .305 OBP

2013 WAR: -0.4

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$4.4 million

VALUE**: -$16.4 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#14t Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies

Position: 1B

2013 salary: $20.0 million

Stats: .268, 10 HR, .321 OBP

2013 WAR: 0.4

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: $3.6 million

VALUE**: -$16.4 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#14t Josh Hamilton, Los Angeles Angels

Position: OF

2013 salary: $15.0 million

Stats: .215, 10 HR, .268 OBP

2013 WAR: -0.1

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$1.4 million

VALUE**: -$16.4 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#12t Carlos Marmol, Chicago Cubs

Position: RP

2013 salary: $9.8 million

Stats: 2 saves, 5.86 ERA

2013 WAR: -0.7

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$6.8 million

VALUE**: -$16.6 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#12t Jayson Werth, Washington Nationals

Position: OF

2013 salary: $16.0 million

Stats: .266, 7 HR, .324 OBP

2013 WAR: -0.1

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.6 million

VALUE**: -$16.6 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#11 Alfonso Soriano, Chicago Cubs

Position: OF

2013 salary: $18.0 million

Stats: .245, 7 HR, 8 stolen bases

2013 WAR: 0.1

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: $1.2 million

VALUE**: -$16.8 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#10 Derek Jeter, New York Yankees

Position: SS

2013 salary: $17.0 million

Stats: Has not played in 2013

2013 WAR: 0.0

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.0 million

VALUE**: -$17.0 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#9 Clayton Richard, San Diego Padres

Position: SP

2013 salary: $5.2 million

Stats: 2-5, 7.01 ERA

2013 WAR: -1.3

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$12.8 million

VALUE**: -$18.0 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#8 Paul Konerko, Chicago White Sox”

Position: 1B

2013 salary: $13.5 million

Stats: .253, 7 HR, .319 OBP

2013 WAR: -0.9

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$9.0 million

VALUE**: -$22.5 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#7 Huston Street, San Diego Padres

Position: RP

2013 salary: $7.0 million

Stats: 0-4, 15 Saves, 4.61 ERA

2013 WAR: -1.7

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$16.8 million

VALUE**: -$23.8 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#6 Mark Teixeira, New York Yankees

Position: 1B

2013 salary: $22.5 million

Stats: .151, 3 HR, 15 games played

2013 WAR: -0.2

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$2.0 million

VALUE**: -$24.5 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#5 Victor Martinez, Detroit Tigers

Position: 1B

2013 salary: $13.0 million

Stats: .228, 6 HR, .286 OBP

2013 WAR: -1.2

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$11.8 million

VALUE**: -$24.8 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#4 Roy Halladay, Philadelphia Phillies

Position: SP

2013 salary: $20.0 million

Stats: 2-4, 8.65 ERA

2013 WAR: -0.5

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$5.2 million

VALUE**: -$25.2 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#3 Johan Santana, New York Mets

Position: SP

2013 salary: $25.5 million

Stats: Has not played in 2013

2013 WAR: 0.0

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.0 million

VALUE**: -$25.5 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary. Think of this as how much the player is being overpaid.

#2 Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

Position: 3B

2013 salary: $28.0 million

Stats: Has not played in 2013

2013 WAR: 0.0

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.0 million

VALUE**: -$28.0 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

#1 Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers

Position: OF

2013 salary: $20.0 million

Stats: .256, 2 HR, .307 OBP, 9 stolen bases

2013 WAR: -1.1

2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$11.4 million

VALUE**: -$31.4 million

* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season

** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary.

