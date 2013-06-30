The 25 Most Overpaid Players In Major League Baseball

There are 251 players in Major League Baseball making at least $4.0 million this season and 98 of those are making at least $10 million.
Many of those players are severely overpaid and on the next few pages we will take a look at the most overpaid in baseball.
To do this, we will look at a player’s overall production based on Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and translate that to a dollar value. We will then compare that value to what the player is actually making.
In many cases, teams would be better off not playing these guys at all.
#25 B.J. Upton, Atlanta Braves
Position: CF
2013 salary: $12.5 million
Stats: .174, 8 HR, 6 SB, .269 OBP
2013 WAR: -0.1
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$1.4 million
VALUE**: -$13.9 million
* One win in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) is valued at $4.8 million which is roughly what a team would have to spend on average in free agency for a win. Players that are worse than a Replacement-Level player will have a negative WAR and a negative WAR Value suggesting the team is actually losing money by having them on the field. For WAR Value we projected each player’s WAR over a full season
** VALUE is equal to WAR Value minus Salary. Think of this as the amount a player is overpaid. In some cases it will actually be greater than the player’s salary since that player’s production is actually negative.
#24 Martin Prado, Arizona Diamondbacks
Position: 3B
2013 salary: $7.0 million
Stats: .241, 6 HR, .292 OBP
2013 WAR: -0.7
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$7.2 million
VALUE**: -$14.2 million
#23 Jeff Francoeur, Kansas City Royals
Position: RF
2013 salary: $6.8 million
Stats: .209, 3 HR, .250 OBP
2013 WAR: -0.8
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$7.8 million
VALUE**: -$-14.6 million
#22 Starlin Castro, Chicago Cubs
Position: SS
2013 salary: $5.0 million
Stats: .234, 3 HR, .268 OBP, 14 errors
2013 WAR: -1.0
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$9.8 million
VALUE**: -$14.8 million
#21 Todd Helton, Colorado Rockies
Position: 1B
2013 salary: $5.0 million
Stats: .240, 6 HR, .293 OBP
2013 WAR: -1.0
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$10.0 million
VALUE**: -$15.0 million
#19t Adam Dunn, Chicago White Sox
Position: DH
2013 salary: $15.0 million
Stats: .194, 20 HR, .303 OBP
2013 WAR: 0.0
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.4 million
VALUE**: -$15.4 million
#19t Matt Cain, San Francisco Giants
Position:SP
2013 salary: $20.0 million
Stats: 5-4, 4.54 ERA
2013 WAR: 0.5
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: $4.6 million
VALUE**: -$15.4 million
#18 Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers
Position: 1B
2013 salary: $23.0 million
Stats: .277, 12 HR, .373 OBP
2013 WAR: 0.7
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: $7.4 million
VALUE**: -$15.6 million
#14t Josh Beckett, Los Angeles Dodgers
Position: SP
2013 salary: $15.8 million
Stats: 0-5, 5.19 ERA
2013 WAR: -0.1
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.6 million
VALUE**: -$16.4 million
#14t Kevin Youkilis, New York Yankees
Position: 3B
2013 salary: $12.0 million
Stats: .219, 2 HR, .305 OBP
2013 WAR: -0.4
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$4.4 million
VALUE**: -$16.4 million
#14t Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies
Position: 1B
2013 salary: $20.0 million
Stats: .268, 10 HR, .321 OBP
2013 WAR: 0.4
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: $3.6 million
VALUE**: -$16.4 million
#14t Josh Hamilton, Los Angeles Angels
Position: OF
2013 salary: $15.0 million
Stats: .215, 10 HR, .268 OBP
2013 WAR: -0.1
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$1.4 million
VALUE**: -$16.4 million
#12t Carlos Marmol, Chicago Cubs
Position: RP
2013 salary: $9.8 million
Stats: 2 saves, 5.86 ERA
2013 WAR: -0.7
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$6.8 million
VALUE**: -$16.6 million
#12t Jayson Werth, Washington Nationals
Position: OF
2013 salary: $16.0 million
Stats: .266, 7 HR, .324 OBP
2013 WAR: -0.1
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.6 million
VALUE**: -$16.6 million
#11 Alfonso Soriano, Chicago Cubs
Position: OF
2013 salary: $18.0 million
Stats: .245, 7 HR, 8 stolen bases
2013 WAR: 0.1
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: $1.2 million
VALUE**: -$16.8 million
#10 Derek Jeter, New York Yankees
Position: SS
2013 salary: $17.0 million
Stats: Has not played in 2013
2013 WAR: 0.0
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.0 million
VALUE**: -$17.0 million
#9 Clayton Richard, San Diego Padres
Position: SP
2013 salary: $5.2 million
Stats: 2-5, 7.01 ERA
2013 WAR: -1.3
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$12.8 million
VALUE**: -$18.0 million
#8 Paul Konerko, Chicago White Sox”
Position: 1B
2013 salary: $13.5 million
Stats: .253, 7 HR, .319 OBP
2013 WAR: -0.9
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$9.0 million
VALUE**: -$22.5 million
#7 Huston Street, San Diego Padres
Position: RP
2013 salary: $7.0 million
Stats: 0-4, 15 Saves, 4.61 ERA
2013 WAR: -1.7
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$16.8 million
VALUE**: -$23.8 million
#6 Mark Teixeira, New York Yankees
Position: 1B
2013 salary: $22.5 million
Stats: .151, 3 HR, 15 games played
2013 WAR: -0.2
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$2.0 million
VALUE**: -$24.5 million
#5 Victor Martinez, Detroit Tigers
Position: 1B
2013 salary: $13.0 million
Stats: .228, 6 HR, .286 OBP
2013 WAR: -1.2
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$11.8 million
VALUE**: -$24.8 million
#4 Roy Halladay, Philadelphia Phillies
Position: SP
2013 salary: $20.0 million
Stats: 2-4, 8.65 ERA
2013 WAR: -0.5
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$5.2 million
VALUE**: -$25.2 million
#3 Johan Santana, New York Mets
Position: SP
2013 salary: $25.5 million
Stats: Has not played in 2013
2013 WAR: 0.0
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.0 million
VALUE**: -$25.5 million
#2 Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees
Position: 3B
2013 salary: $28.0 million
Stats: Has not played in 2013
2013 WAR: 0.0
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$0.0 million
VALUE**: -$28.0 million
#1 Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers
Position: OF
2013 salary: $20.0 million
Stats: .256, 2 HR, .307 OBP, 9 stolen bases
2013 WAR: -1.1
2013 WAR Value (Projected)*: -$11.4 million
VALUE**: -$31.4 million
