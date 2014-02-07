The 25 Most Iconic Winter Olympics Moments Of All Time

REUTERS/Jim Bourg The Opening Ceremonies at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Late City, Utah.

Every four years, the Winter Olympics come around to give athletes all over the world a chance at sporting glory. Throughout the years, audiences have seen not only incredible athletic feats, but more than a few mishaps, scandals, and tragedies.

From the inspiring story of the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team (which inspired the film, “Cool Runnings) to the U.S.’ “Forgotten Miracle” hockey win over Canada in the 1960 games, there’s been no shortage of drama. With the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics set to take off in the coming weeks, we take a look back at the iconic Olympic moments that have come before it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.