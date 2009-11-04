The 25 Most Hated CEOs In America







The economy, layoffs, and bad organizational decisions have workers fuming about upper management.For 25 CEOs in particular, the heat is on.

Every couple quarters, employee-reviews site Glassdoor.com compiles a “CEO Watch List” — a list of the 25 top executive with lowest employee-approval ratings.

Since Glassdoor last compiled the list in Q1, 25% of the bottom 25 lost their jobs.

Who’s on the “CEO Watch List” this quarter? What are their employees saying about them?

[slide





An employee's take:

'The current management shakeup has left a pile of jerks running a lot of the departments. Blamecasting and threats to fire the first employee that messes up are managements idea of how to run the company. Do not take a job as a system or networking engineer at this firm. The jerks that are currently running this company are the kind of people who like to try to solve complex problems by kicking their dogs — they take out their problems on the lowest employees. It used to be just kind of incompetent, but now its just mean.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'At NCR they are not really interested in their work force. Decisions seem to be be made in head office without local consultation and general communication in the company is very poor. The state of the building where I used to work was very bad: aircondition was always broken and everybody would suffer from headaches at the end of the day.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'There is a total lack of respect for the individual. Management's attitude is 'If you don't like it–quit!' They OWN you lock, stock, and barrel!! Their rule is.. Do Unto Others… Then Walk Away. As for getting time off if needed–forget it! The Postal needs come above all others. A lot of the supervisors have little postal experience, because qualified people do not want to be supervisors. They know that if you accept a supervisor job that you will have to lie to the employees. This is accepted behaviour by upper management.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'No strategy and no coherent roadmaps to get growth markets or sustain current customers so the only thing management knows is constant layoff. And it became obvious in the recent negotiation with IBM and other companies that the management was never serious about growth in the past few years.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'You would have to be desperate to work for Gannett. The few workers who are left at the local operating units are performing the tasks of 3 or 4 people. At the same time they are also looking over their shoulders, wondering if they will be the next person to be fired or laid off. Those same staff members are also being forced to take their second unpaid furlough this year. Workers who are under contract and refuse to take unpaid leave are being ushered into their supervisor's office and pressured into taking time off for the company. All of this has created a horrible, morale problem.'











[slide





An employee's advice to the CEO:

'Go back to your roots and get rid of the entire upper management. Listen to the advice of your customers, who know best! The sad truth is that the only way this company can rebound is to remove John Donahoe from his position. He has done irreversible damage to the company and will continue to do so until someone steps in to stop him. For the sake of the customers, shareholders, and staff I hope this happens soon.'











[slide





An employee's advice to the CEO:

'Take ownership of people's problems. Don't just try to pass the customer on to another department to keep call time down. The customers will just get more and more upset with each call that doesn't get resolved. Have your Floor Support actually respond to questions in a timely manner. No one likes holding their hand up for 20 minutes.'











[slide





An employee's advice to the CEO:

'Do what you say you will do and follow through. Never, never, never change the 'rules' in the middle of a sales year. Trust will never return to a company that cannot be honest with its employees.'











[slide





An employee's advice to the CEO:

'Stop thinking only about credit card sales and your shareholders. You're totally forgetting the customer! Your logistics system leaves customers with damaged goods and creates a nightmare experience when they try to return what they paid good money for. Corporate needs to stop hiding behind their intranet, making two way communication impossible.'











[slide





An employee's advice to the CEO:

'Listen to your employees. Do something about the Global Climate Survey results. Yes, Amgen has poor decision making – what have we done about it at all? Get rid of poor managers, please. Be science based, be budget conscious, ACT LIKE A BUSINESS!!!'











[slide





An employee's advice to the CEO:

'Provide clear vision for employees and not just short-sighted plans. Be more transparent with employees on strategy and outlook for future. Be clear and decisive. Should practice what we preach (our own best-practice research studies). Member websites are pretty bad. Scratch them and start over. Invest more in technology – our software and hardware rival the Flintstones.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'I don't know what to say. Feedback is always asked for but never acknowledged. Many in my area are not happy with the company's direction and if the current atmosphere lingers, many talented people are going to leave when the economy improves.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'Model yourself after some of the Fortune 500 companies you work with especially if you want to have a high retention amongst employees.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'Albert Einstein once said "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results". Think about this quote for a second and ask yourself, does this quote apply to the way you run your company? Just because you've been doing things a certain way for the last 20 years, doesnt mean that you are going to survive another 20 years. Get out of the stoneage, and focus on cleaning house. Encourage internal communcation and idea sharing between departments. Create a formalized process for contract creation and quoting.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'It's hard to get information, documentation about what you are working on. Lack of leadership, direction, and process. Some in-house training would be good. A more formalized work process with clear understanding of goals and steps to take to get there would make employees feel more part of a team rather than a free-for-all.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'Take associates opinions into hiring of new management. Hire more managers from within the associate level ranks and less from outside companies. Better product knowlege training. Fix the spiff system especially for service plans. Create a better paysystem to increase incentive for sales associates.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'Advice to the CEO. Look right below you, clean them all out and start over-otherwise AAA will be seen as an organisation that cares nothing of the customer and only about the bottom line.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'No opportunities for promotion, the rare person who is promoted leaves you scratching your head as to what possible attributes account for said promotion.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'Inconsistent on how employees are treated and held accountable. Unfair performance evaluations, unrealistic goals to meet under economic times and store budgets. No indebt interviews before giving a potential new hire the responsibilities in running a store. Their hiring process is terrible. No follow up on training and growth for employees who want to grow. Negative atmosphere in a store that promotes sports merchandise. Poor buying power from the buyers.merchandising in the store does not reflect real time. High turnovers.'











[slide





An employee's take:

'Rain Bird is a dictatorship led by an insecure narrow-minded over-the-hill autocrat who only holds the reigns of power because he inherited the company his parents founded. The company's problems are clearly with the ownership and the inapt leadership team the CEO/owner has put in place. A leadership team whose first concern is self preservation.'











[slide

permalink=”5-moshe-gavrielov-xilinx-21″

title=”5. Moshe Gavrielov. Xilinx.”

content=”An employee’s take:

‘For 7 years Xilinx was an awesome place to work. Then in 2008 the decline began with the influx of the Cadence Cronies and other members of the upper levels of management. Talk about have no clue….'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af022bb00000000002ebb90/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-andy-prozes-lexisnexis-22″

title=”4. Andy Prozes. LexisNexis.”

content=”An employee’s take:

‘For years now, we’ve seen pay freezes or very minimal pay increases. What we do get doesn’t match cost of living increases, and things have just deteriorated since the recession began. Local management appears to treat employees with contempt, and seem to believe a blunt approach works best. There’s a very military-like command structure, from top to bottom.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af022c900000000001ffb49/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-glenn-f-tilton-united-airlines-23″

title=”3. Glenn F. Tilton. United Airlines.”

content=”An employee’s take:

‘Job security is always an issue and stressful to ones life and home life.

Most of the employees have placed their heart and soul in to this company only to have their face slapped for doing so.

Senior leadership takes a back seat to employee and customer complaints, leading to a poor product.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af022d300000000007088c4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-steve-odland-office-depot-24″

title=”2. Steve Odland. Office Depot.”

content=”An employee’s take:

‘The time is now come for a change. Steve Odland has taken the company too far in the wrong direction. When he first started cutting expenses, I was behind him. But the cutting went too far. He cut the bottom out of the company, by taking from the stores. Yet the top of the company remained top heavy.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af022e000000000009585e3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”1-krishna-srinivasan-frost-and-sullivan-25″

title=”1. Krishna Srinivasan. Frost & Sullivan.”

content=”An employee’s take:

‘[Frost & Sullivan] is a small gold-mine for people who are lucky and fortunate enough to make partner-level. As long as the overall revenues and revenue margins stay as a certain point, they aren’t willing to make any real upgrades or investments in the company for the longer-term.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af022ec000000000026ff5d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-25-most-hated-ceos-in-america-26″

title=”The 25 Most Hated CEOs In America”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af039070000000000279eae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

