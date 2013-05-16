The 25 Most Expensive Teams To Watch In Person

Cork Gaines
carmelo anthony knicks three pointer

Each year, Team Marketing surveys teams in the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) and calculates the Fan Cost Index, which approximates how much it costs to attend a game for each team.

While the numbers in the Fan Cost Index are good for comparative value, they are somewhat unrealistic in that the price is for a family of four and accounts for purchases like programs and hats.

Instead, we used Team Marketing’s data and created the Adult Cost Index (ACI). The ACI is how much it might cost one fan to attend a game, and requires the person to purchase an average-priced ticket, one beer, one soft drink, one hot dog, and half the cost of parking at the stadium. The biggest difference is that we have removed the extraneous costs and assume the fan shares the cost of parking with one other person.

On the next few pages we’ll take a closer look at the 25 most expensive teams. The list includes four teams from the NBA, four from the NHL, 17 from the NFL, and no MLB teams. With an ACI of $82.63, the Boston Red Sox are the most expensive baseball team, but are ranked just 53rd overall.

#25 Montreal Canadiens — $104.47 Per Person

League: NHL

Average ticket: $78.56 (U.S.)

Fan Cost Index*: $40.68

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#24 New Orleans Saints — $104.99 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $74.99

Fan Cost Index*: $451.96

#23 Seattle Seahawks — $105.51 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $67.26

Fan Cost Index*: $408.04

#22 Atlanta Falcons — $106.28 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $76.78

Fan Cost Index*: $430.12

#21 Boston Celtics — $106.71 Per Person

League: NBA

Average ticket: $72.96

Fan Cost Index*: $420.84

#20 Houston Texans — $107.55 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $78.77

Fan Cost Index*: $439.02

#19 Pittsburgh Steelers — $108.32 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $74.32

Fan Cost Index*: $433.17

#18 Denver Broncos — $108.48 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $82.23

Fan Cost Index*: $440.34

#17 Miami Heat — $109.00 Per Person

League: NBA

Average ticket: $72.50

Fan Cost Index*: $445.00

#16 San Francisco 49ers — $111.79 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $83.54

Fan Cost Index*: $456.56

#15 Vancouver Canucks — $112.17 Per Person

League: NHL

Average ticket: $87.38 (U.S.)

Fan Cost Index*: $460.73 (U.S.)

#14 San Diego Chargers — $112.55 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $80.30

Fan Cost Index*: $466.20

#13 Indianapolis Colts — $112.59 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $85.34

Fan Cost Index*: $452.34

#12 Washington Redskins — $112.63 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $79.13

Fan Cost Index*: $461.53

#11 Green Bay Packers — $114.59 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $78.84

Fan Cost Index*: $448.24

#10 Winnipeg Jets — $118.46 Per Person

League: NHL

Average ticket: $97.84 (U.S.)

Fan Cost Index*: $494.41 (U.S.)

#9 Los Angeles Lakers — $125.50 Per Person

League: NBA

Average ticket: $100.25

Fan Cost Index*: $518.00

#8 Baltimore Ravens — $129.42 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $91.92

Fan Cost Index*: $520.69

#7 New York Giants — $143.69 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $111.69

Fan Cost Index*: $592.24

#6 New York Jets — $149.94 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $117.94

Fan Cost Index*: $617.25

#5 Toronto Maple Leafs — $151.40 Per Person

League: NHL

Average ticket: $124.69

Fan Cost Index*: $631.15

#4 New England Patriots — $153.09 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $117.84

Fan Cost Index*: $607.26

#3 Chicago Bears — $153.66 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $110.91

Fan Cost Index*: $608.64

#2 New York Knicks — $157.47 Per Person

League: NBA

Average ticket: $123.22

Fan Cost Index*: $643.78

#1 Dallas Cowboys — $166.70 Per Person

League: NFL

Average ticket: $110.20

Fan Cost Index*: $634.78

