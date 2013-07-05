The 25 Most American Foods Of All Time

Ashley Lutz
When it comes to cuisine, America lives up to the adage “bigger is better.”

In honour of July 4, we chose the 25 most American foods. 

Some are fast food concoctions that combine a variety of USA favourites, while others are variations on ethnic dishes that Americans have made their own. 

Chances are, you love one of these delicious treats. 

Wendy's Baconator proves that bigger is better, with two beef patties and six strips of bacon.

Corn dogs are a food only Americans could have invented and are a staple at fairs.

McDonald's McGriddle is a combination of all America's favourite breakfast foods.

Cinnabon rolls are one of America's favourite indulgences.

Chick-Fil-A has America's favourite chicken sandwich.

Ribs are an American food staple.

The Krispy Kreme burger combines one of America's most famous foods with its favourite doughnut.

The classic Reuben sandwich consists of corned beef, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and sauerkraut.

The Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco is a wildly popular and completely American invention.

A nice steak is the ultimate indulgence in America.

KFC's Double Down is a creative combination of American classics: fried chicken, cheese, and bacon.

Pizza might be an Italian food, but Chicago's deep dish pizza is all American.

McDonald's sells America's favourite french fries.

Cupcakes are an American obsession.

A simple sub isn't good enough for Americans—we expect a footlong.

Philly cheesesteaks are a staple all across the US.

Cheese curds are a favourite in the American Midwest.

White Castle's classic sliders are a drive-thru favourite.

Footlong chilli cheese hot dogs are an American staple.

Banana splits are one of America's favourite desserts.

S'mores are a staple at any American campground.

Buffalo chicken wings are a popular bar food and appetizer.

Macaroni and cheese comes in endless varieties.

