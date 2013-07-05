The 25 Most American Foods Of All Time

When it comes to cuisine, America lives up to the adage “bigger is better.”
In honour of July 4, we chose the 25 most American foods.
Some are fast food concoctions that combine a variety of USA favourites, while others are variations on ethnic dishes that Americans have made their own.
Chances are, you love one of these delicious treats.
The classic Reuben sandwich consists of corned beef, Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and sauerkraut.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.