The 25 Hot Silicon Valley Startups You Need To Watch

Startup: Karma



Date Founded: June 2011



Founder: Lee Linden and Ben Lewis

Concept: Give your friends gifts via your iOS and Android devices



Location: San Francisco, CA



Funding: Under $5 million.



Why You Should Care: Karma lets you send gifts to your friends and family right from your phone without needing to know their mailing address.

It has already partnered with the likes of Domaine Chandon, Kate Spade, and Magnolia Cupcakes.