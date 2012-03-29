The 25 Hot Silicon Valley Startups You Need To Watch

Photo: Youtube video of 99Dresses
The Bay Area tech scene is all about startups. But which ones are worth your attention?We looked at the startups trending on AngelList, asked entrepreneurs in the valley what all their friends are talking about, and ran down the most buzzed-about companies from recent demo days and conferences to put together this list of companies you should be paying attention to.
Startup: Karma
Date Founded: June 2011
Founder: Lee Linden and Ben Lewis
Concept: Give your friends gifts via your iOS and Android devices
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Under $5 million.
Why You Should Care: Karma lets you send gifts to your friends and family right from your phone without needing to know their mailing address.
It has already partnered with the likes of Domaine Chandon, Kate Spade, and Magnolia Cupcakes.
Startup: 99Dresses
Date Founded: 2010
Founder: Nikki Durkin
Concept: An infinite wardrobe for women. It lets women trade clothing online.
Location: Mountain View, CA during Y Combinator program.
Funding: Unknown. This Y Combinator company just launched this week.
Why You Should Care: It did a test run in Australia: 4,500 dresses were uploaded and 3,500 of them were sold. It has already gotten the praises of tech gatekeepers Ben Parr and Robert Scoble.
Startup: Getaround
Date Founded: 2009
Founder: Jessica Scorpio, Elliot Kroo, and Sam Zaid.
Concept: Rent cars when their owners aren't using them.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Raised $5.13 million from Redpoint Ventures, Crunchfund, and others.
Why You Should Care: They've expanded to three cities, but they have many more to go. They have just gotten started.
It's part of the sharing economy, which puts value on accessing a car, rather than owning it. If it takes off, it could take millions of cars off the road.
Startup: Omada Health
Date Founded: 2011
Founders: Sean Duffy, Adrian James, and Andrew DiMichele
Concept: People who are pre-diabetic can use their programs to change their behaviour so they don't get the disease.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: $800K from Esther Dyson, NEA, Kapor Capital, Aberdare, and others.
Why You Should Care: The CDC estimates that 79 million people in the US have pre diabetes, and if current trends continue, 1 of 3 adults in the US will have diabetes by 2050. Programs that help people with prediabetes eat better and improve their physical activity have been proven to prevent diabetes, and Omada Health is working to bring these to the web.
Startup: SocialCam
Date Founded: February 2012
Founders: Michael Seibel and Ammon Bartram
Concept: It turns your phone into a video broadcasting tool
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Will close a round of up to $1.5 million in the next two weeks.
Why You Should Care: It reduces the cost of shooting video and uses the power of the mobile phone to create video content. The team used to work at Justin.tv, a leading live video platform, so they actually have a chance to pull this off.
Startup: Highlight
Date Founded: 2011
Founder: Paul Davison
Concept: A way to see who is around you by interests and common friends
Location: Menlo Park, CA
Funding: Seed round (amount unknown) led by Benchmark Capital, Ron Conway's SV Angel, Mike Arrington's Crunchfund, and angel investors Andy Bechtolsheim, a Sun co-founder, Charlie Cheever, a Quora founder, and Ariel Poler, a serial investor.
Why You Should Care: The app got a lot of attention at SXSW. It will be interesting to see if it sticks beyond the tech community. Venture capitalists seem to love it.
Startup: Wantful
Date Founded: 2011
Founder: Designer and serial entrepreneur John Poisson.
Concept: Give gifts to your friends.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Raised $5.5 million in series A funding from Polaris Venture Partners, Harrison Metal Capital, Greylock Partners, Forerunner Ventures, Dave Morin, and Arjun Sethi.
Why You Should Care: Social gifting is a hot area right now. They are taking on the gift card business, which was $109 billion dollars in sales last year.
Startup: The Backplane
Date Founded: 2011
Founder: Joey Primiani, Matt Michelsen, and Troy Carter
Concept: A way for celebrities and other people to create their own communities and interact with their fans.
Location: Palo Alto, CA
Funding: Raised $5.8 million total. It most recently $4 million in a series A round from Google Ventures, Founders Fund, Menlo Ventures, SV Angels, and Battery Ventures.
Why You Should Care: Lady Gaga's own network of Little Monsters is just the first of many communities that will develop on this platform. It allows Lady Gaga to interact more intimately with her fans and allows her fans to all talk to each other too.
With so many big names behind this, they were able to broadcast a hackathon from SXSW to Time Square in New York.
Startup: The Peep Project
Date Founded: 2012
Founders: Ben Parr and Hilary Karls
Concept: To change the way content is consumed.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: The company is on AngelList raising money.
Why You Should Care: Ben Parr is the master of social media, so it will be interesting to see what this turns into.
Startup: Airtime
Date Founded: 2011
Founder: Sean Parker, Shawn Fanning, and Joey Liaw.
Concept: It's a video site like Chatroulette, but using Facebook to identify users.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: It has raised $8.5 million from investors like Alexis Ohanian, Ron Conway, Yuri Milner, Don Dodge, Ashton Kutcher, Marissa Mayer, will.i.am, Crunchfund, and William Morris endeavour.
Why You Should Care: Sean Parker builds startups into household names. Napster. Facebook.
Startup: Minbox
Date Founded: 2012
Founder: Alexander Mimran and Michael Lawlor.
Concept: Takes all your email messages from different accounts, plus social network updates, and delivers them to a single location organised by person.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: The company is trying to raise money on AngelList.
Why You Should Care: It won the design award at the 2012 Launch Conference. You can still use Gmail or whatever your preferred client is.
Startup: Gumroad
Date Founded: 2011
Founder: Sahil Lavingia
Concept: It lets you sell content through a Twitter or Facebook link.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Raised a seed round of $1.1 million from Accel Partners, SV Angel, Collaborative Fun, and angel investors Chris Saca, Max Levchin, Josh Koelman, Seth Goldstein, Navil Ravikrant, and Danny Rimer.
Why You Should Care: This 19-year-old designer left Pinterest to start this disruptive payment system. It lets you sell content through links you'd share on Twitter and Facebook. Gumroad takes 5% plus .30 cents of each transaction.
Startup: Four53
Date Founded: 2012
Founder: Faruk Ates and Justin Hileman
Concept: Build presentations and share them through the web.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: The company is getting a lot of attention on AngelList.
Why You Should Care: Ates is a former Apple UI/UX designer, and HTML5 is widely considered the most important display technology for the future of the Web and mobile apps -- it gives developers one way to write interactive apps that can run on many platforms.
Startup: StartupStats
Date Founded: 2012
Founder: Nick O'Neill and Natasha Murashev
Concept: Make investing more like Moneyball by compiling information about startups from lots of different sources, then providing it all in a dashboard. He considers it like Bloomberg for startup investors.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: The company is on AngelList.
Why You Should Care: They are a power team. O'Neill brought data-driven journalism to Facebook coverage. O'Neill founded Social Times in 2007 and sold it to WebMediaBrands. Murashev worked at Google and the FBI.
Ninja Blocks can detect motion or temperature changes, then trigger an action -- like sending a tweet.
Startup: Ninja Blocks
Date Founded: 2012
Founder: Marcus Schappi, Mark Wotton, and Madeleine Schappi.
Concept: Connects real-world objects to the Web.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Looking for funding on AngelList.
Why You Should Care: Makes all sorts of new scenarios possible. For instance, if somebody enters your home, Ninja Blocks can detect the motion, snap a photo with a Web cam, and save it to Dropbox, for instance.
Startup: Tracks.by
Date Founded: June 2011
Founder: Matt Schlicht and Mazy Kazerooni
Concept: The platform helps celebrities increase their online social media and helps their content go viral.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: Raised money from Dave Morin, Cortez Bryant (Lil Wayne and Drake's manager), Menlo Ventures Shervin Pishevar, Greylock's Josh Elman, Venture51, Matt Mullenweg, the founder of WordPress, Zynga's Alex Le, Nils Johnson, Mob Wars' Dave Maestri, Redpoint Ventures' David Wu, Erik Moore, and Michael Weiksner.
Why You Should Care: The two 20-somethings helped Lil Wayne get his Facebook following to more than 30 million people.
Startup: AgLocal
Date Founded: 2011
Founder: Naithan Jones and Jacob McDaniel
Concept: A way for anyone to buy locally-raised meat.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: It is part of the NewMe Accelerator program.
Why You Should Care: Won Startup America's pitch competition at SXSW. The Kansas natives want to change the way you buy food. Plus, Jones quit his six-figure job and sold everything to start this.
Startup: Votizen
Date Founded: 2009
Founder: Matt Snider, Davide Binetti, and Jason Putorti
Concept: It uses technology behind social networks to create an online network of voters.
Location: Mountain View, CA
Funding: It has raised $2.25 million in funding from top firms such as Founders Fund, 500 Startups, Founder Collective and others. It most recently raised a round in February from Troy Carter, Sean Parker, and Ashton Kutcher.
Why You Should Care: It reached 1 million users recently. And Sean Parker, who is on the board of Votizen, spoke on-stage at SXSW with Al Gore.
Startup: Udemy
Date Founded: February 2010
Founder: Eren Bali and Gagan Biyani
Concept: A way to make online courses and pay teachers for their classes.
Location: Palo Alto, CA
Funding: Raised $4 million total. Raised $3 million in a series A round from 500 Startups, MHS Capital, and Lightbank in October of last year.
Why You Should Care: Teachers can use a combination of video, PowerPoint, PDFs, audio, zip files, and live classes. It will disrupt education online.
Startup: Kiip
Date Founded: 2010
Founder: Brian Wong, Amadeus Demarzi, and Courtney Guertin.
Concept: Earn rewards, like discounts on products, by playing games on your smartphone.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: It has raised a total of $4.3 million in funding from the likes of Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, Crosslink Capital, True Ventures, Venture51, and Transmedia Capital.
Why You Should Care: Kiip wants to change advertising using a moments-based model, rather than go for the amount of space on a screen. Wong also claims to be the youngest person ever to raise money from a venture capital firm -- he was 19.
Startup: Everyme
Date Founded: It's launching in 12 days.
Founder: Oliver Cameron is CEO and Vibhu Norby is CTO
Concept: Combines all the information from all your social networks into a single address book on your smartphone.
Location: Menlo Park, CA
Funding: Raised $1.5 million in seed funding. It was a Y Combinator company in the summer of 2011 and has raised money from Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock Partners, CrunchFund, and SV Angel, among others.
Why You Should Care: Big-name funders and an interesting product that solves a real-world problem.
Startup: Lovely
Date Founded: March 2011
Founder: Blake Pierson and Doug Wormhoudt.
Concept: It's an apartment search site that combines listings from lots of different sources and updates them every minute. It also has time-saving features like automatic updates when an apartment meeting your criteria goes on the market.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: It raised a round from 500 Startups, Founder Collective, and Ben Ling.
Why You Should Care: It visualizes apartments on a map and overlays it with real-time data. If they succeed, apartment searching will be a lot less annoying.
Startup: Prescreen.com
Date Founded: September 2011
Founders: Shawn Bercuson, Wes Donohoe, Dan Rummel, Tyler Seymour, John Smart, and Lee Wilson
Concept: Users sign up to get one long-form movie per day, for free, delivered over the Web. They have to watch within 48 hours. Filmmakers don't have to pay any up-front fee to participate.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: $1.4 million
Why You Should Care: Prescreen's founders have a track record of success including original members from Groupon and Zoosk. They have an opportunity to disrupt the $29 billion motion picture industry by taking a data driven Moneyball approach to content distribution.
Startup: Pair
Date Founded: 2012
Founder: Aswinkumar Rajendiran, who was previously at Google, RIM, and EA.
Concept: It's a private social network for couples. Like Path for couples, users can text, share photos, and send sketches to each other.
Location: San Francisco, CA
Funding: It raised money from SV Angel and Path founder Dave Morin.
Why You Should Care: Pair launched last week and has 50,000 downloads and 1 million messages have been sent.
Startup: Gaston Labs
Date Founded: 2012
Founder: David Weekly and Nathan Schmidt
Concept: It's a lab, so they are working on two things at the moment: a document pipeline service called Convert All The Things, and a location-based tool for coordinating groups called Let's Rally.
Location: Redwood City, CA
Funding: Raising money on AngelList.
Why You Should Care: Founding pairs have a special kind of magic.
Their pitch on AngelList is, 'Most great tech companies were built by technical founder-pairs who iterated to build amazing products. Hewlett and Packard. Edison and Tesla. Brin and Page. Jobs and Woz. We (David Weekly + Nathan Schmidt) have several technologies we're currently exploring: group mapping, mobile prepay for international payments, and document transcoding. Our intent is to continue along vigorous product/market discovery cycles to find sure hits.'
