The 25 highest paying jobs with the most openings right now

Julie Bort

Who makes more money, on average: A doctor or a lawyer? A product manager or a tax manager?

And which fields are still hiring like mad?

Those are the questions that job-hunting site Glassdoor set out to answer when it created its latest list of the 25 best paying jobs that are in high demand.

No 25: Sales Engineer, $90,899

Sales Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US90,899

Number of Job Openings: 5,508

A sales engineer is the technical resource for the sales force that helps them make sure bids and contracts meet the customers' technical specifications.

No. 23: Software Engineer, $96,392

Software Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US96,392

Number of Job Openings: 99,055

A software engineer is software programmer. Every company needs them, from the tech companies building software to sell to others, to the enterprises building apps for their own internal use.

No. 19: Marketing Manager, $100,229

Marketing Manager

Average Base Salary: $US100,229

Number of Job Openings: 14,179

A marketing manager plans, directs, and coordinates the marketing of the organisation's products and/or services.

No. 18: Computer Hardware Engineer, $101,154

Computer Hardware Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US101,154

Number of Job Openings: 1,264

A computer hardware engineer designs computers and all sorts of other electronic devices.

No. 17: QA Manager, $101,330

QA Manager

Average Base Salary: $US101,330

Number of Job Openings: 1,689

A QA or 'quality assurance' manager performs tests to make sure a product, service, or software performs like it should.

No. 16: Security Engineer, $102,749

Reduxio employees with co-founder Amnon Strasser (far right)

Security Engineer

Average Base Salary: $US102,749

Number of Job Openings: 2,060

A security engineer designs, deploys, and monitors systems that secures a company's network, software, and other assets.

No. 11: Pharmacist, $114,715

Pharmacist

Average Base Salary: $US114,715

Number of Job Openings: 9,160

Pharmacists dispense prescription medications and provide information about those medications to patients.

No. 10: Tax Manager, $114,966

Tax Manager

Average Base Salary: $US114,966

Number of Job Openings: 3,622

A tax manager handles accounting and tax handling functions at a company.

No. 7: Lawyer, $120,424

New England School of Law professor and sexual assault activist Wendy Murphy.

Lawyer

Average Base Salary: $US120,424

Number of Job Openings: 5,520

A lawyer represents and advises individuals, businesses, and government agencies in criminal and civil litigation.

No. 6: Solutions Architect, $121,522

Bahnhof Pionen Data Center, Sweden

Solutions Architect

Average Base Salary: $US121,522

Number of Job Openings: 3,530

A solutions architect designs and engineers complex software or computer systems.

No. 4: Software Development Manager, $123,747

Software Development Manager

Average Base Salary: $US123,747

Number of Job Openings: 2,249

A software development manager is a project leader for software projects.

No. 3: Software Architect, $130,891

Software Architect

Average Base Salary: $US130,891

Number of Job Openings: 3,229

A software architect designs complex software applications.

No. 2: Pharmacy Manager, $131,099

Walgreens pharmacists

Pharmacy Manager

Average Base Salary: $US131,099

Number of Job Openings: 1,787

A pharmacy manager oversees and manages pharmacy operations.

No. 1: Physician, $212,270

Physician

Average Base Salary: $US212,270

Number of Job Openings: 7,984

A physicians examines patients, prescribes medications, and treats injuries and illnesses.

