The 25 highest paying jobs with the most openings right now

Who makes more money, on average: A doctor or a lawyer? A product manager or a tax manager?
And which fields are still hiring like mad?
Those are the questions that job-hunting site Glassdoor set out to answer when it created its latest list of the 25 best paying jobs that are in high demand.
Average Base Salary: $US90,899
Number of Job Openings: 5,508
A sales engineer is the technical resource for the sales force that helps them make sure bids and contracts meet the customers' technical specifications.
Average Base Salary: $US96,392
Number of Job Openings: 99,055
A software engineer is software programmer. Every company needs them, from the tech companies building software to sell to others, to the enterprises building apps for their own internal use.
Average Base Salary: $US100,229
Number of Job Openings: 14,179
A marketing manager plans, directs, and coordinates the marketing of the organisation's products and/or services.
Average Base Salary: $US101,154
Number of Job Openings: 1,264
A computer hardware engineer designs computers and all sorts of other electronic devices.
Average Base Salary: $US101,330
Number of Job Openings: 1,689
A QA or 'quality assurance' manager performs tests to make sure a product, service, or software performs like it should.
Average Base Salary: $US102,749
Number of Job Openings: 2,060
A security engineer designs, deploys, and monitors systems that secures a company's network, software, and other assets.
Average Base Salary: $US114,715
Number of Job Openings: 9,160
Pharmacists dispense prescription medications and provide information about those medications to patients.
Average Base Salary: $US114,966
Number of Job Openings: 3,622
A tax manager handles accounting and tax handling functions at a company.
Average Base Salary: $US120,424
Number of Job Openings: 5,520
A lawyer represents and advises individuals, businesses, and government agencies in criminal and civil litigation.
Average Base Salary: $US121,522
Number of Job Openings: 3,530
A solutions architect designs and engineers complex software or computer systems.
Average Base Salary: $US123,747
Number of Job Openings: 2,249
A software development manager is a project leader for software projects.
Average Base Salary: $US130,891
Number of Job Openings: 3,229
A software architect designs complex software applications.
Average Base Salary: $US131,099
Number of Job Openings: 1,787
A pharmacy manager oversees and manages pharmacy operations.
Average Base Salary: $US212,270
Number of Job Openings: 7,984
A physicians examines patients, prescribes medications, and treats injuries and illnesses.
