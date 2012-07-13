The 25 Highest-Paying Tech Companies

Photo: Facebook
We’ve already determined which companies have the best workplaces this year. Now let’s get down to business: which of them pay the best? Well, it’s really not surprising that some of the most popular software companies among engineers and developers also pay the best.
With help from Glassdoor.com, we’ve put together a list of the 25 highest-paying companies in technology. We compiled the average salary from an average of the most-reported salaries at each company.
A quick note: given the nature of Glassdoor, these salaries likely skew toward the technical side of the job, but we have included some sales and support staff salaries.
In addition, many of the highest-listed jobs on Glassdoor are in the $150,000 to $200,000 range — when the highest salaries are likely much higher. So these numbers are intended to be directional, not precise.
Average salary: $72,946
Highest-paying job: Director ($117,250)
Lowest-paying job: Account Manager ($50,047)
Average salary: $72,949
Highest-paying job: Member of Technical Staff ($115,140)
Lowest-paying job: Account manager ($37,040)
Average salary: $91,681
Highest-paying job: Research scientist ($113,857)
Lowest-paying job: Manufacturing Technician ($56,770)
22. Research in Motion is in deep trouble, and that's probably partly because they don't pay as well as the industry.
Average salary: $92,427
Highest-paying job: Senior Product Manager ($125,667)
Lowest-paying job: Hardware Designer ($68,333)
Average salary: $95,019
Highest-paying job: Staff Hardware Engineer ($121,543)
Lowest-paying job: Systems Test Engineer ($76,823)
Average salary: $99,026
Highest-paying job: Senior Software Development Engineer ($110,069)
Lowest-paying job: Quality Assurance Engineer ($73,378)
Average salary: $100,236
Highest-paying job: Researcher ($124,126)
Lowest-paying job: Technical Account Manager ($80,186)
18. Facebook is a product used by hundreds of millions of people. We're sure the engineers won't miss a few thousand dollars.
Average salary: $101,843
Highest-paying job: Product Manager ($133,571)
Lowest-paying job: User Operations Analyst ($43,518)
17. LinkedIn is one of the best places to work in the world — in exchange for a slightly-smaller salary.
Average salary: $102,359
Highest-paying job: Principal Software Engineer ($148,125)
Lowest-paying job: Sales development specialist ($53,667)
Average salary: $103,965
Highest-paying job: Product Design Engineer ($117,185)
Lowest-paying job: Mac Specialist ($26,561)
15. Amazon is one of the most important companies in the world, so employees are probably willing to take a bit of a pay cut.
Average salary: $104,854
Highest-paying job: Software Development Manager ($132,442)
Lowest-paying job: $62,397
Average salary: $104,858
Highest-paying job: Senior Hardware Engineer ($122,477)
Lowest-paying job: Product Engineer ($85,382)
Average salary: $105,354
Highest-paying job: Lead Member of Technical Staff ($149,385)
Lowest-paying job: Sales Engineer ($79,351)
Average Salary: $106,104
Highest paying job: Senior Software Engineer ($140,481)
Lowest-paying job: Account strategist ($60,909)
Average salary: $106,350
Highest-paying job: Consulting Member of Technical Staff ($150,973)
Lowest-paying job: Programmer Analyst ($62,975)
Average salary: $107,242
Highest-paying job: Research Staff Member ($153,420)
Lowest-paying job: Computer Programmer ($67,103)
Average salary: $107,795
Highest-paying job: Principal Information Systems Engineer ($153,606)
Lowest-paying job: Software Systems Engineer ($72,288)
Average salary: $108,932
Highest-paying job: Senior Director ($165,974)
Lowest-paying job: Technical Consultant ($89,737)
Average salary: $109,241
Highest-paying job: Senior Computer Scientist ($142,076)
Lowest-paying job: Financial Analyst ($65,600)
Average salary: $110,575
Highest-paying job: Senior Product Manager ($134,525)
Lowest-paying job: Rotational Development Associate ($61,161)
Average salary: $111,004
Highest-paying job: Studio General Manager ($158,976)
Lowest-paying job: Game Designer ($77,767)
Average salary: $116,324
Highest-paying job: Systems Software Engineer ($130,000)
Lowest-paying job: Product Designer ($98,222)
Average salary: $117,515
Highest-paying job: Senior Integration Architect ($132,250)
Lowest-paying job: Quality Assurance Engineer ($95,625)
Average salary: $118,290
Highest-paying job: Product Management Director ($154,330)
Lowest-paying job: Account Manager ($64,333)
Average salary: $122,314
Highest-paying job: Senior Director ($208,679)
Lowest-paying job: Customer Support Engineer ($69,683)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.