The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NHL

The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement calls for an 8.4% drop in the salary cap this season

to $US64.3 million from $US70.2 milliona year ago.

On the next few pages, we will look at some of the players that were lucky enough to cash-in before the new CBA.

Of the 25 highest-paid players, 11 are centres, seven are defensemen, five are wingers, and two are goaltenders. Also, the Los Angeles Kings lead the way with three players on the list while six other teams have two players each.

#24t Drew Doughty -- $US6.7 million TEAM: Los Angeles Kings POSITION: Defenseman CONTRACT: 8 years, $US56.0 million (2011-12 through 2018-19) SALARY: $US6.7 million CAP HIT*: $US7.0 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.

Data via spotrac.com #24t Pavel Datsyuk -- $US6.7 million TEAM: Detroit Red Wings POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 7 years, $US46.9 million (2007-08 through 2013-14) SALARY: $US6.7 million CAP HIT*: $US6.7 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #23 Roberto Luongo -- $US6.7 million TEAM: Vancouver Canucks POSITION: Goaltender CONTRACT: 12 years, $US64.0 million (2010-11 through 2021-22) SALARY: $US6.7 million CAP HIT*: $US5.3 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #22 Patrick Marleau -- $US6.9 million TEAM: San Jose Sharks POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 4 years, $US27.6 million (2010-11 through 2013-14) SALARY: $US6.9 million CAP HIT*: $US6.9 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #19t Pekka Rinne -- $US7.0 million TEAM: Nashville Predators POSITION: Goaltender CONTRACT: 7 years, $US49.0 million (2012-13 through 2018-19) SALARY: $US7.0 million CAP HIT*: $US7.0 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #19t Michael Cammalleri -- $US7.0 million TEAM: Calgary Flames POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 5 years, $US30.0 million (2009-10) SALARY: $US7.0 million CAP HIT*: $US6.0 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #19t Chris Pronger -- $US7.0 million TEAM: Philadelphia Flyers POSITION: Defenseman CONTRACT: 7 years, $US34.6 million (2010-11 through 2016-17) SALARY: $US7.0 million CAP HIT*: $US4.9 million NOTE: Pronger has not played since the 2011-12 season because of post-concussion syndrome *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #18 Brian Campbell -- $US7.1 million TEAM: Florida Panthers POSITION: Defenseman CONTRACT: 8 years, $US57.1 million (2008-09 through 2015-16) SALARY: $US7.1 million CAP HIT*: $US7.1 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #17 Mikko Koivu -- $US7.3 million TEAM: Minnesota Wild POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 7 years, $US47.3 million (2011-12 through 2017-18) SALARY: $US7.3 million CAP HIT*: $US6.8 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #14t Evgeni Malkin -- $US7.5 million TEAM: Pittsburgh Penguins POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 5 years, $US43.5 million (2009-10 through 2013-14) SALARY: $US7.5 million CAP HIT*: $US8.7 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #14t Marian Gaborik -- $US7.5 million TEAM: Columbus Blue Jackets POSITION: Right Wing CONTRACT: 5 years, $US37.5 million (2009-10 through 2013-14) SALARY: $US7.5 million CAP HIT*: $US7.5 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #14t Anze Kopitar -- $US7.5 million TEAM: Los Angeles Kings POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 7 years, $US47.6 million (2009-10 through 2015-16) SALARY: $US7.5 million CAP HIT*: $US6.8 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #13 Mike Richards -- $US7.6 million TEAM: Los Angeles Kings POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 12 years, $US69.0 million (2008-09 through 2019-20) SALARY: $US7.6 million CAP HIT*: $US5.8 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #12 Duncan Keith -- $US7.7 million TEAM: Chicago Blackhawks POSITION: Defenseman CONTRACT: 13 years, $US72.0 million (2010-11 through 2022-23) SALARY: $US7.7 million CAP HIT*: $US5.5 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #11 Henrik Zetterberg -- $US7.8 million TEAM: Detroit Red Wings POSITION: Left Wing CONTRACT: 12 years, $US73.0 million (2009-10 through 2020-21) SALARY: $US7.8 million CAP HIT*: $US6.1 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #10 Rick Nash -- $US7.8 million TEAM: New York Rangers POSITION: Left Wing CONTRACT: 8 years, $US62.4 million (2010-11 through 2017-18) SALARY: $US7.8 million CAP HIT*: $US7.8 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #9 Marian Hossa -- $US7.9 million TEAM: Chicago Blackhawks POSITION: Right Wing CONTRACT: 12 years, $US63.3 million (2009-10 through 2020-21) SALARY: $US7.9 million CAP HIT*: $US5.3 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #7t Steven Stamkos -- $US8.0 million TEAM: Tampa Bay Lightning POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 5 years, $US37.5 million (2011-12 through 2015-16) SALARY: $US8.0 million CAP HIT*: $US7.5 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #7t Zdeno Chara -- $US8.0 million TEAM: Boston Bruins POSITION: Defenseman CONTRACT: 7 years, $US45.5 million (2011-12 through 2017-18) SALARY: $US8.0 million CAP HIT*: $US6.9 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #5t Brad Richards -- $US9.0 million TEAM: New York Rangers POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 9 years, $US58.5 million (2011-12 through 2019-20) SALARY: $US9.0 million CAP HIT*: $US6.7 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #5t Alex Ovechkin -- $US9.0 million TEAM: Washington Capitals POSITION: Left Wing CONTRACT: 13 years, $US124.0 million (2008-09 through 2020-21) SALARY: $US9.0 million CAP HIT*: $US9.5 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #4 Eric Staal -- $US9.3 million TEAM: Carolina Hurricanes POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 7 years, $US57.8 million (2009-10 through 2015-16) SALARY: $US9.3 million CAP HIT*: $US8.3 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #2t Ryan Suter -- $US12.0 million TEAM: Minnesota Wild POSITION: Defenseman CONTRACT: 13 years, $US98.0 million (2012-13 through 2024-25) SALARY: $US12.0 million CAP HIT*: $US7.5 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #2t Sidney Crosby -- $US12.0 million TEAM: Pittsburgh Penguins POSITION: Center CONTRACT: 12 years, $US104.4 million (2013-14 through 2024-25) SALARY: $US12.0 million CAP HIT*: $US8.7 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com #1 Shea Weber -- $US14.0 million TEAM: Shea Weber POSITION: Defenseman CONTRACT: 14 years, $US110.0 million (2012-13 through 2025-26) SALARY: $US14.0 million CAP HIT*: $US7.9 million *How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract. Data via spotrac.com Now check out how these compare to the highest-paid in the NFL The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NFL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.