The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NHL

The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement calls for an 8.4% drop in the salary cap this season
to $US64.3 million from $US70.2 milliona year ago.
On the next few pages, we will look at some of the players that were lucky enough to cash-in before the new CBA.
Of the 25 highest-paid players, 11 are centres, seven are defensemen, five are wingers, and two are goaltenders. Also, the Los Angeles Kings lead the way with three players on the list while six other teams have two players each.
TEAM: Los Angeles Kings
POSITION: Defenseman
CONTRACT: 8 years, $US56.0 million (2011-12 through 2018-19)
SALARY: $US6.7 million
CAP HIT*: $US7.0 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Detroit Red Wings
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 7 years, $US46.9 million (2007-08 through 2013-14)
SALARY: $US6.7 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.7 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Vancouver Canucks
POSITION: Goaltender
CONTRACT: 12 years, $US64.0 million (2010-11 through 2021-22)
SALARY: $US6.7 million
CAP HIT*: $US5.3 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: San Jose Sharks
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 4 years, $US27.6 million (2010-11 through 2013-14)
SALARY: $US6.9 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.9 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Nashville Predators
POSITION: Goaltender
CONTRACT: 7 years, $US49.0 million (2012-13 through 2018-19)
SALARY: $US7.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US7.0 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Calgary Flames
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 5 years, $US30.0 million (2009-10)
SALARY: $US7.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.0 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Philadelphia Flyers
POSITION: Defenseman
CONTRACT: 7 years, $US34.6 million (2010-11 through 2016-17)
SALARY: $US7.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US4.9 million
NOTE: Pronger has not played since the 2011-12 season because of post-concussion syndrome
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Florida Panthers
POSITION: Defenseman
CONTRACT: 8 years, $US57.1 million (2008-09 through 2015-16)
SALARY: $US7.1 million
CAP HIT*: $US7.1 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Minnesota Wild
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 7 years, $US47.3 million (2011-12 through 2017-18)
SALARY: $US7.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.8 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Pittsburgh Penguins
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 5 years, $US43.5 million (2009-10 through 2013-14)
SALARY: $US7.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.7 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Columbus Blue Jackets
POSITION: Right Wing
CONTRACT: 5 years, $US37.5 million (2009-10 through 2013-14)
SALARY: $US7.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US7.5 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Los Angeles Kings
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 7 years, $US47.6 million (2009-10 through 2015-16)
SALARY: $US7.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.8 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Los Angeles Kings
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 12 years, $US69.0 million (2008-09 through 2019-20)
SALARY: $US7.6 million
CAP HIT*: $US5.8 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Chicago Blackhawks
POSITION: Defenseman
CONTRACT: 13 years, $US72.0 million (2010-11 through 2022-23)
SALARY: $US7.7 million
CAP HIT*: $US5.5 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Detroit Red Wings
POSITION: Left Wing
CONTRACT: 12 years, $US73.0 million (2009-10 through 2020-21)
SALARY: $US7.8 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.1 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: New York Rangers
POSITION: Left Wing
CONTRACT: 8 years, $US62.4 million (2010-11 through 2017-18)
SALARY: $US7.8 million
CAP HIT*: $US7.8 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Chicago Blackhawks
POSITION: Right Wing
CONTRACT: 12 years, $US63.3 million (2009-10 through 2020-21)
SALARY: $US7.9 million
CAP HIT*: $US5.3 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Tampa Bay Lightning
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 5 years, $US37.5 million (2011-12 through 2015-16)
SALARY: $US8.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US7.5 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Boston Bruins
POSITION: Defenseman
CONTRACT: 7 years, $US45.5 million (2011-12 through 2017-18)
SALARY: $US8.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.9 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: New York Rangers
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 9 years, $US58.5 million (2011-12 through 2019-20)
SALARY: $US9.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US6.7 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Washington Capitals
POSITION: Left Wing
CONTRACT: 13 years, $US124.0 million (2008-09 through 2020-21)
SALARY: $US9.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US9.5 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Carolina Hurricanes
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 7 years, $US57.8 million (2009-10 through 2015-16)
SALARY: $US9.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.3 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Minnesota Wild
POSITION: Defenseman
CONTRACT: 13 years, $US98.0 million (2012-13 through 2024-25)
SALARY: $US12.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US7.5 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Pittsburgh Penguins
POSITION: Center
CONTRACT: 12 years, $US104.4 million (2013-14 through 2024-25)
SALARY: $US12.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.7 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Shea Weber
POSITION: Defenseman
CONTRACT: 14 years, $US110.0 million (2012-13 through 2025-26)
SALARY: $US14.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US7.9 million
*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.
Data via spotrac.com
