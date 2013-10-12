The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NHL

The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement calls for an 8.4% drop in the salary cap this season
to $US64.3 million from $US70.2 milliona year ago.

On the next few pages, we will look at some of the players that were lucky enough to cash-in before the new CBA.

Of the 25 highest-paid players, 11 are centres, seven are defensemen, five are wingers, and two are goaltenders. Also, the Los Angeles Kings lead the way with three players on the list while six other teams have two players each.

#24t Drew Doughty -- $US6.7 million

TEAM: Los Angeles Kings

POSITION: Defenseman

CONTRACT: 8 years, $US56.0 million (2011-12 through 2018-19)

SALARY: $US6.7 million

CAP HIT*: $US7.0 million

*How much the player counts against his team's salary cap. The value represents the average annual value of the entire contract.

Data via spotrac.com

#24t Pavel Datsyuk -- $US6.7 million

TEAM: Detroit Red Wings

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 7 years, $US46.9 million (2007-08 through 2013-14)

SALARY: $US6.7 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.7 million

#23 Roberto Luongo -- $US6.7 million

TEAM: Vancouver Canucks

POSITION: Goaltender

CONTRACT: 12 years, $US64.0 million (2010-11 through 2021-22)

SALARY: $US6.7 million

CAP HIT*: $US5.3 million

#22 Patrick Marleau -- $US6.9 million

TEAM: San Jose Sharks

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 4 years, $US27.6 million (2010-11 through 2013-14)

SALARY: $US6.9 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.9 million

#19t Pekka Rinne -- $US7.0 million

TEAM: Nashville Predators

POSITION: Goaltender

CONTRACT: 7 years, $US49.0 million (2012-13 through 2018-19)

SALARY: $US7.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US7.0 million

#19t Michael Cammalleri -- $US7.0 million

TEAM: Calgary Flames

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 5 years, $US30.0 million (2009-10)

SALARY: $US7.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.0 million

#19t Chris Pronger -- $US7.0 million

TEAM: Philadelphia Flyers

POSITION: Defenseman

CONTRACT: 7 years, $US34.6 million (2010-11 through 2016-17)

SALARY: $US7.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US4.9 million

NOTE: Pronger has not played since the 2011-12 season because of post-concussion syndrome

#18 Brian Campbell -- $US7.1 million

TEAM: Florida Panthers

POSITION: Defenseman

CONTRACT: 8 years, $US57.1 million (2008-09 through 2015-16)

SALARY: $US7.1 million

CAP HIT*: $US7.1 million

#17 Mikko Koivu -- $US7.3 million

TEAM: Minnesota Wild

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 7 years, $US47.3 million (2011-12 through 2017-18)

SALARY: $US7.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.8 million

#14t Evgeni Malkin -- $US7.5 million

TEAM: Pittsburgh Penguins

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 5 years, $US43.5 million (2009-10 through 2013-14)

SALARY: $US7.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.7 million

#14t Marian Gaborik -- $US7.5 million

TEAM: Columbus Blue Jackets

POSITION: Right Wing

CONTRACT: 5 years, $US37.5 million (2009-10 through 2013-14)

SALARY: $US7.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US7.5 million

#14t Anze Kopitar -- $US7.5 million

TEAM: Los Angeles Kings

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 7 years, $US47.6 million (2009-10 through 2015-16)

SALARY: $US7.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.8 million

#13 Mike Richards -- $US7.6 million

TEAM: Los Angeles Kings

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 12 years, $US69.0 million (2008-09 through 2019-20)

SALARY: $US7.6 million

CAP HIT*: $US5.8 million

#12 Duncan Keith -- $US7.7 million

TEAM: Chicago Blackhawks

POSITION: Defenseman

CONTRACT: 13 years, $US72.0 million (2010-11 through 2022-23)

SALARY: $US7.7 million

CAP HIT*: $US5.5 million

#11 Henrik Zetterberg -- $US7.8 million

TEAM: Detroit Red Wings

POSITION: Left Wing

CONTRACT: 12 years, $US73.0 million (2009-10 through 2020-21)

SALARY: $US7.8 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.1 million

#10 Rick Nash -- $US7.8 million

TEAM: New York Rangers

POSITION: Left Wing

CONTRACT: 8 years, $US62.4 million (2010-11 through 2017-18)

SALARY: $US7.8 million

CAP HIT*: $US7.8 million

#9 Marian Hossa -- $US7.9 million

TEAM: Chicago Blackhawks

POSITION: Right Wing

CONTRACT: 12 years, $US63.3 million (2009-10 through 2020-21)

SALARY: $US7.9 million

CAP HIT*: $US5.3 million

#7t Steven Stamkos -- $US8.0 million

TEAM: Tampa Bay Lightning

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 5 years, $US37.5 million (2011-12 through 2015-16)

SALARY: $US8.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US7.5 million

#7t Zdeno Chara -- $US8.0 million

TEAM: Boston Bruins

POSITION: Defenseman

CONTRACT: 7 years, $US45.5 million (2011-12 through 2017-18)

SALARY: $US8.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.9 million

#5t Brad Richards -- $US9.0 million

TEAM: New York Rangers

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 9 years, $US58.5 million (2011-12 through 2019-20)

SALARY: $US9.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US6.7 million

#5t Alex Ovechkin -- $US9.0 million

TEAM: Washington Capitals

POSITION: Left Wing

CONTRACT: 13 years, $US124.0 million (2008-09 through 2020-21)

SALARY: $US9.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US9.5 million

#4 Eric Staal -- $US9.3 million

TEAM: Carolina Hurricanes

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 7 years, $US57.8 million (2009-10 through 2015-16)

SALARY: $US9.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.3 million

#2t Ryan Suter -- $US12.0 million

TEAM: Minnesota Wild

POSITION: Defenseman

CONTRACT: 13 years, $US98.0 million (2012-13 through 2024-25)

SALARY: $US12.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US7.5 million

#2t Sidney Crosby -- $US12.0 million

TEAM: Pittsburgh Penguins

POSITION: Center

CONTRACT: 12 years, $US104.4 million (2013-14 through 2024-25)

SALARY: $US12.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.7 million

#1 Shea Weber -- $US14.0 million

TEAM: Shea Weber

POSITION: Defenseman

CONTRACT: 14 years, $US110.0 million (2012-13 through 2025-26)

SALARY: $US14.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US7.9 million

