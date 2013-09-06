The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NFL

One year after being knocked out of the top spot by Dwight Freeney, Peyton Manning is once again the highest-paid player in the NFL with a base salary of $US15 million.
However, if we include bonuses and look at each player’s cap hit for the 2013 season, it is Eli Manning that comes out on top.
Of the 25 players that will make the most in base salary this season, the Bears have the most players on the list (4). The most common positions on the list are quarterbacks (7), and defensive ends (4). And of course, there are still two Mannings and no Bradys.
TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US8.4 million
CAP HIT*: $US9.8 million
*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract
Data via spotrac.com
TEAM: Miami Dolphins
POSITION: Defensive Tackle
SALARY: $US8.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million
TEAM: Chicago Bears
POSITION: Defensive Tackle
SALARY: $US8.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million
TEAM: Chicago Bears
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US8.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US10.4 million
TEAM: Seattle Seahawks
POSITION: Wide Receiver
SALARY: $US8.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US9.7 million
TEAM: St. Louis Rams
POSITION: Cornerback
SALARY: $US9.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US15.0 million
TEAM: St. Louis Rams
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US9.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US12.6 million
TEAM: Chicago Bears
POSITION: Wide Receiver
SALARY: $US9.1 million
CAP HIT*: $US9.3 million
TEAM: Denver Broncos
POSITION: Cornerback
SALARY: $US9.5 million
CAP HIT*: $US10.8 million
TEAM: New Orleans Saints
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US9.8 million
CAP HIT*: $US17.4 million
TEAM: Kansas City Chiefs
POSITION: Left Tackle
SALARY: $US9.8 million
CAP HIT*: $US9.8 million
TEAM: Chicago Bears
POSITION: Defensive End
SALARY: $US9.9 million
CAP HIT*: $US14.2 million
TEAM: Cleveland Browns
POSITION: Left Tackle
SALARY: $US10.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US11.4 million
TEAM: Tennessee Titans
POSITION: Running Back
SALARY: $US10.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US12.0 million
TEAM: Philadelphia Eagles
POSITION: Left Tackle
SALARY: $US10.4 million
CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million
TEAM: Dallas Cowboys
POSITION: Defensive End
SALARY: $US10.6 million
CAP HIT*: $US10.6 million
TEAM: New York Jets
POSITION: Linebacker
SALARY: $US10.9 million
CAP HIT*: $US13.0 million
TEAM: Cincinnati Bengals
POSITION: Defensive End
SALARY: $US11.2 million
CAP HIT*: $US11.2 million
TEAM: Minnesota Vikings
POSITION: Running Back
SALARY: $US11.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US13.9 million
TEAM: San Diego Chargers
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US12.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US17.1 million
TEAM: Kansas City Chiefs
POSITION: Linebacker
SALARY: $US12.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US15.5 million
TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
POSITION: Cornerback
SALARY: $US13.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US16.0 million
TEAM: New York Giants
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US13.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US20.9 million
TEAM: Minnesota Vikings
POSITION: Defensive End
SALARY: $US14.3 million
CAP HIT*: $US17.1 million
TEAM: Denver Broncos
POSITION: Quarterback
SALARY: $US15.0 million
CAP HIT*: $US17.5 million
