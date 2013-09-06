The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NFL

One year after being knocked out of the top spot by Dwight Freeney, Peyton Manning is once again the highest-paid player in the NFL with a base salary of $US15 million.

However, if we include bonuses and look at each player’s cap hit for the 2013 season, it is Eli Manning that comes out on top.

Of the 25 players that will make the most in base salary this season, the Bears have the most players on the list (4). The most common positions on the list are quarterbacks (7), and defensive ends (4). And of course, there are still two Mannings and no Bradys.

