The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NFL

Cork Gaines
Peyton ManningGetty Images

One year after being knocked out of the top spot by Dwight Freeney, Peyton Manning is once again the highest-paid player in the NFL with a base salary of $US15 million.

However, if we include bonuses and look at each player’s cap hit for the 2013 season, it is Eli Manning that comes out on top.

Of the 25 players that will make the most in base salary this season, the Bears have the most players on the list (4). The most common positions on the list are quarterbacks (7), and defensive ends (4). And of course, there are still two Mannings and no Bradys.

#25 Josh Freeman -- $US8.4 million

TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US8.4 million

CAP HIT*: $US9.8 million

*Base salary plus bonuses plus signing bonus prorated over the life of the contract

Data via spotrac.com

Quarterback

#23t Randy Starks -- $US8.5 million

TEAM: Miami Dolphins

POSITION: Defensive Tackle

SALARY: $US8.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million

#23t Henry Melton -- $US8.5 million

TEAM: Chicago Bears

POSITION: Defensive Tackle

SALARY: $US8.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US8.5 million

#22 Jay Cutler -- $US8.5 million

TEAM: Chicago Bears

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US8.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US10.4 million

#21 Sidney Rice -- $US8.5 million

TEAM: Seattle Seahawks

POSITION: Wide Receiver

SALARY: $US8.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US9.7 million

#19t Cortland Finnegan -- $US9.0 million

TEAM: St. Louis Rams

POSITION: Cornerback

SALARY: $US9.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US15.0 million

#19t Sam Bradford -- $US9.0 million

TEAM: St. Louis Rams

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US9.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US12.6 million

#18 Brandon Marshall -- $US9.1 million

TEAM: Chicago Bears

POSITION: Wide Receiver

SALARY: $US9.1 million

CAP HIT*: $US9.3 million

#17 Champ Bailey -- $US9.5 million

TEAM: Denver Broncos

POSITION: Cornerback

SALARY: $US9.5 million

CAP HIT*: $US10.8 million

#16 Drew Brees -- $US9.8 million

TEAM: New Orleans Saints

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US9.8 million

CAP HIT*: $US17.4 million

#15 Brandon Albert -- $US9.8 million

TEAM: Kansas City Chiefs

POSITION: Left Tackle

SALARY: $US9.8 million

CAP HIT*: $US9.8 million

#14 Julius Peppers -- $US9.9 million

TEAM: Chicago Bears

POSITION: Defensive End

SALARY: $US9.9 million

CAP HIT*: $US14.2 million

#12t Joe Thomas -- $US10.0 million

TEAM: Cleveland Browns

POSITION: Left Tackle

SALARY: $US10.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US11.4 million

#12t Chris Johnson -- $US10.0 million

TEAM: Tennessee Titans

POSITION: Running Back

SALARY: $US10.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US12.0 million

#11 Jason Peters -- $US10.4 million

TEAM: Philadelphia Eagles

POSITION: Left Tackle

SALARY: $US10.4 million

CAP HIT*: $US11.0 million

#10 Anthony Spencer -- $US10.6 million

TEAM: Dallas Cowboys

POSITION: Defensive End

SALARY: $US10.6 million

CAP HIT*: $US10.6 million

#9 David Harris -- $US10.9 million

TEAM: New York Jets

POSITION: Linebacker

SALARY: $US10.9 million

CAP HIT*: $US13.0 million

#8 Michael Johnson -- $US11.2 million

TEAM: Cincinnati Bengals

POSITION: Defensive End

SALARY: $US11.2 million

CAP HIT*: $US11.2 million

#7 Adrian Peterson -- $US11.3 million

TEAM: Minnesota Vikings

POSITION: Running Back

SALARY: $US11.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US13.9 million

#6 Philip Rivers -- $US12.0 million

TEAM: San Diego Chargers

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US12.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US17.1 million

#5 Tamba Hali -- $US12.3 million

TEAM: Kansas City Chiefs

POSITION: Linebacker

SALARY: $US12.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US15.5 million

#3t Darrelle Revis -- $US13.0 million

TEAM: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

POSITION: Cornerback

SALARY: $US13.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US16.0 million

#3t Eli Manning -- $US13.0 million

TEAM: New York Giants

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US13.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US20.9 million

#2 Jared Allen -- $US14.3 million

TEAM: Minnesota Vikings

POSITION: Defensive End

SALARY: $US14.3 million

CAP HIT*: $US17.1 million

#1 Peyton Manning -- $US15.0 million

TEAM: Denver Broncos

POSITION: Quarterback

SALARY: $US15.0 million

CAP HIT*: $US17.5 million

