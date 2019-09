The 25 Highest-Paid Players In The NFL

Photo: YouTube

Peyton Manning is no longer the highest-paid player in the NFL. He was replaced at the top by a former teammate, Dwight Freeney, who will make more than $19 million this year.On the next few pages, we are going to take a look at the rest of the players that make up the league’s highest-paid.



Of the 25 players:

The Broncos have the most players on the list (3). Three other teams (Vikings, Rams, Buccaneers) have 2 players on the list.

The most common positions on the list are quarterbacks (7), defensive ends (6), offensive tackles (4), and wide receivers (3)

There are 2 Mannings and no Bradys

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.