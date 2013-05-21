The 25 Deadliest Tornadoes In US History

Wreckage from the 1925 Tri-State Tornado.

There’s no estimate yet on the total casualties from a devastating tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, which wiped out whole neighborhoods and schools.



The same area was struck by another powerful tornado in 1999, which killed 46.

Below is a list of the deadliest U.S. tornadoes on record from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which notes that death counts for events in the early 1900s and before should be treated as estimates.



DATE LOCATION(S) DEATHS 1 18 Mar 1925 Tri-State (MO/IL/IN) 695 2 06 May 1840 Natchez MS 317 3 27 May 1896 St. Louis MO 255 4 05 Apr 1936 Tupelo MS 216 5 06 Apr 1936 Gainesville GA 203 6 09 Apr 1947 Woodward OK 181 7 22 May 2011 Joplin MO 158 8 24 Apr 1908 Amite LA, Purvis MS 143 9 12 Jun 1899 New Richmond WI 117 10 8 Jun 1953 Flint MI 116 11t 11 May 1953 Waco TX 114 11t 18 May 1902 Goliad TX 114 13 23 Mar 1913 Omaha NE 103 14 26 May 1917 Mattoon IL 101 15 23 Jun 1944 Shinnston WV 100 16 18 Apr 1880 Marshfield MO 99 17t 01 Jun 1903 Gainesville GA 98 17t 09 May 1927 Poplar Bluff MO 98 19 10 May 1905 Snyder OK 97 20 3 Jun 1860 Comanche IA, Albany IL 92 21 24 Apr 1908 Natchez MS 91 22 09 Jun 1953 Worcester MA 90 23 20 Apr 1920 Starkville MS to Waco AL 88 24 28 Jun 1924 Lorain/Sandusky OH 85 25 25 May 1955 Udall KS 80

