The 25 Deadliest Tornadoes In US History

Gus Lubin
tri-state tornadoWreckage from the 1925 Tri-State Tornado.

There’s no estimate yet on the total casualties from a devastating tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, which wiped out whole neighborhoods and schools.

The same area was struck by another powerful tornado in 1999, which killed 46.

Below is a list of the deadliest U.S. tornadoes on record from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which notes that death counts for events in the early 1900s and before should be treated as estimates.

 

DATE

LOCATION(S)

DEATHS

1

18 Mar 1925

Tri-State (MO/IL/IN)

695

2

06 May 1840

Natchez MS

317

3

27 May 1896

St. Louis MO

255

4

05 Apr 1936

Tupelo MS

216

5

06 Apr 1936

Gainesville GA

203

6

09 Apr 1947

Woodward OK

181

7

22 May 2011

Joplin MO

158

8

24 Apr 1908

Amite LA, Purvis MS

143

9

12 Jun 1899

New Richmond WI

117

10

8 Jun 1953

Flint MI

116

11t

11 May 1953

Waco TX

114

11t

18 May 1902

Goliad TX

114

13

23 Mar 1913

Omaha NE

103

14

26 May 1917

Mattoon IL

101

15

23 Jun 1944

Shinnston WV

100

16

18 Apr 1880

Marshfield MO

99

17t

01 Jun 1903

Gainesville GA

98

17t

09 May 1927

Poplar Bluff MO

98

19

10 May 1905

Snyder OK

97

20

3 Jun 1860

Comanche IA, Albany IL

92

21

24 Apr 1908

Natchez MS

91

22

09 Jun 1953

Worcester MA

90

23

20 Apr 1920

Starkville MS to Waco AL

88

24

28 Jun 1924

Lorain/Sandusky OH

85

25

25 May 1955

Udall KS

80

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

science-us tornadoes