The 25 Deadliest Tornadoes In US History

There’s no estimate yet on the total casualties from a devastating tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, which wiped out whole neighborhoods and schools.
The same area was struck by another powerful tornado in 1999, which killed 46.
Below is a list of the deadliest U.S. tornadoes on record from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which notes that death counts for events in the early 1900s and before should be treated as estimates.
|
|
DATE
|
LOCATION(S)
|
DEATHS
|
1
|
18 Mar 1925
|
Tri-State (MO/IL/IN)
|
695
|
2
|
06 May 1840
|
Natchez MS
|
317
|
3
|
27 May 1896
|
St. Louis MO
|
255
|
4
|
05 Apr 1936
|
Tupelo MS
|
216
|
5
|
06 Apr 1936
|
Gainesville GA
|
203
|
6
|
09 Apr 1947
|
Woodward OK
|
181
|
7
|
22 May 2011
|
Joplin MO
|
158
|
8
|
24 Apr 1908
|
Amite LA, Purvis MS
|
143
|
9
|
12 Jun 1899
|
New Richmond WI
|
117
|
10
|
8 Jun 1953
|
Flint MI
|
116
|
11t
|
11 May 1953
|
Waco TX
|
114
|
11t
|
18 May 1902
|
Goliad TX
|
114
|
13
|
23 Mar 1913
|
Omaha NE
|
103
|
14
|
26 May 1917
|
Mattoon IL
|
101
|
15
|
23 Jun 1944
|
Shinnston WV
|
100
|
16
|
18 Apr 1880
|
Marshfield MO
|
99
|
17t
|
01 Jun 1903
|
Gainesville GA
|
98
|
17t
|
09 May 1927
|
Poplar Bluff MO
|
98
|
19
|
10 May 1905
|
Snyder OK
|
97
|
20
|
3 Jun 1860
|
Comanche IA, Albany IL
|
92
|
21
|
24 Apr 1908
|
Natchez MS
|
91
|
22
|
09 Jun 1953
|
Worcester MA
|
90
|
23
|
20 Apr 1920
|
Starkville MS to Waco AL
|
88
|
24
|
28 Jun 1924
|
Lorain/Sandusky OH
|
85
|
25
|
25 May 1955
|
Udall KS
|
80
