The 25 Coolest Women In UK Tech

Eileen Burbidge Eileen Burbidge of Passion Capital

The UK technology industry has plenty of women in leading roles. It’s still a male dominated arena, of course, so we’ve collected together some of the UK’s most interesting women in tech, ranging from VCs, to startup founders, to government advisors.

Many are investors in some of the world’s most exciting companies, some are members of the House of Lords, and others are helping fledgling tech companies conquer the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.