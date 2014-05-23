The 25 Companies With The Best Pay, According To Employees

Julie Bort
Job hunting site Glassdoor.com just released its new list of the Top 25 Companies for Compensation and Benefits, as ranked by employees.

To compile the list, Glassdoor relied on feedback from employees over the last year who rated their satisfaction with their salary and compensation on a five-point scale.

Given the kind of perks that tech companies shower their employees with these days, it’s no surprise that the tech industry dominates the list.

The second-most-represented industry is biotech/pharma, with three companies among the top 25.

And one retailer made the list at a surprisingly high spot.

No. 25 eBay

How ebay sees the future of commerce

Company: eBay

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 3.9

What it does: Online shopping and auctions

Sample average salary: eBay Software Engineer Salary, $US114,788

'Great benefits, employee engagement, potential for growth.' -- eBay Fraud Agent (Draper, UT)

No. 24 Union Pacific

Company: Union Pacific

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 3.9

What it does: Railroad

Sample average salary: Not available

'UP cares about their employees through competitive salaries, reviews each 6 mo with potential for raises, excellent benefits, PENSION (for non-union jobs), and training and development opportunities.' -- Union Pacific Employee (location n/a)

No. 23 P&G

Company: P&G

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Consumer products

Sample average salary: Procter & Gamble Assistant Brand Manager Annual Salary, $US93,903

'Awesome benefits, competitive salary, options for relocation, advancement opportunities.' - P&G Supply Planner (Cincinnati, OH)

No. 22 Orbitz

Company: Orbitz

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Online travel site

Sample average salary: Not available

'Flex time, ability to work from home as needed, internal employee events, salary and benefits, employees who care about their jobs.' -- Orbitz Employee (Chicago, IL)

No. 21 Southern California Edison

Company: Southern California Edison

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does:Electric company

Sample average salary: Not available

'Great company to begin career. Flexible work schedules, educational reimbursement, great benefits for individuals and family.' -- Southern California Edison Marketing Analyst (Rosemead, CA)

No. 20 Pfizer

Company: Pfizer

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Pharmaceuticals

Sample average salary: Pfizer Scientist Annual Salary, $US82,323

'Great benefits and surroundings along with the gym, clinic, cafeteria, and day care.' -- Pfizer Technical Specialist (New York, NY)

No. 19 Amgen

Amgen cafeteria

Company: Amgen

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Biotech

Sample average salary: Not available

'Amgen's known for their generous bonuses and European-style paid time off, matching 401k, and awesome gym.' -- Amgen Project Manager (Thousand Oaks, CA)

No. 18 Microsoft

Company: Microsoft

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Software, PCs, and devices

Sample average salaries: Microsoft Program Manager Annual Salary, $US107,364 · Microsoft Software Development Engineer Annual Salary, $US109,375

'Benefits are great. You get a great sense of security at Microsoft.' -- Microsoft Marketing Manager (Seattle, WA)

No. 17 T-Mobile

Company: T-Mobile

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Telecommunications

Sample average salary: T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate Hourly Salary, $US10.65/hour T-Mobile Retail Store Manager Annual Salary, $US49,870

'Time off, pay incentives, discounts on plan, health care, etc. you get paid a good salary and can maintain a work life balance.' -- T-Mobile Retail Store Manager (Minneapolis, MN)

No. 15 Verizon

Company: Verizon

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Telecommunications

Sample average salary: Not available

'Good benefits, excellent 401k options, flexible hours.' -- Verizon Member of Technical Staff IV (Bedminster, NJ)

No. 14 Riverbed

Company: Riverbed

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Computer network equipment

Sample average salary: Riverbed QA Engineer Annual Salary $US91,259

'Overall company culture of excitement and pride for solutions. Good pay and benefits are very cost competitive.' -- Riverbed Technology Marketing Manager (location n/a)

No. 12 Kaiser Permanente

Company: Kaiser Permanente

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Healthcare

Sample average salary: Not available

'Great benefits and vacation time. Kaiser Permanente treats its people well.' -- Kaiser Managerial Consultant (Oakland, CA)

No. 11 Genentech

Company: Genentech

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0

What it does: Biotech

Sample average salary: Genentech Research Associate Annual Salary, $US79,082

'Great amenities - shuttles around the campus, buses that will pick you up around the bay area, relaxation rooms, free beverages, on-site dental, haircuts, exercise facilities, etc.' -- Genentech Support Technician (South San Francisco, CA)

No. 10 Monsanto

Company: Monsanto

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.1

What it does: Chemical and agricultural products

Sample average salary: Not available

'The benefits are wonderful! Monsanto really cares about the safety and well-being of its employees by offering courses and resources for employees to access.' -- Monsanto Legal Employee (Saint Louis, MO)

No. 9 Salesforce.com

Company: Salesforce.com

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.1

What it does: Enterprise cloud computing software

Sample average salary: Salesforce.com Associate Member of Technical Staff Annual Salary, $US103,150

Salesforce.com Senior Member of Technical Staff Annual Salary, $US131,282

'Amazing culture and very upbeat atmosphere. Great perks including stocked kitchens with food & drink, gym reimbursement, career advancement and trips to Hawaii!' -- Salesforce Account Executive (Chicago, IL)

No. 8 Chevron

Company: Chevron

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.1

What it does: Petroleum and energy

Sample average salary: Not available

'People are genuine, good pay relative to other industries, friendly work environment, 9/80 work schedule, and global employment opportunities increase pay substantially.' -- Chevron Facilities Engineer (Houston, TX)

No. 7 USAA

Map of USAA campus

Company: USAA

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2

What it does: Insurance

Sample average salary: Not available

'Excellent benefits, great people, innovative ideas and technologies, great campus, many perks available to employees on campus, excellent bonuses for employees.' -- USAA Manager (San Antonio, TX)

No. 6 Intuit

Company: Intuit

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2

What it does: Personal finance software

Sample average salary: Intuit Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US103,538

'A very caring company that pays well and offers fantastic 'total rewards' including fitness reimbursement, heavily discounted healthy lunches, and generous bonus packages.' -- Intuit Finance Employee (Mountain View CA)

No. 5 Epic Systems

Epic Systems lunch meeting

Company: Epic Systems

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2

What it does: Healthcare software

Sample average salary: Epic Systems Project Manager Annual Salary, $US82,600

Epic Systems Software Developer Annual Salary, $US89,400

Epic Systems Technical Services Annual Salary, $US71,865

'The benefits are very good - health insurance is obviously a huge win here. The pay is very competitive, and they offer many other (and great) benefit options.' -- Epic Project Manager (Madison, WI)

No. 4 Adobe

Company: Adobe

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2

What it does: Software

Sample average salary: Adobe Computer Scientist Annual Salary, $US123,351

'Strong rewards: pay is equitable if not better than peer companies. ESPP, in particular, is ridiculously good. Health care is similar to most high tech companies but they do offer pet insurance which is somewhat unique.' -- Adobe Senior Program Manager (Seattle, WA)

No. 3 Facebook

Company: Facebook

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.3

What it does: Social networking

Sample average salary: Facebook Production Engineer Annual Salary, $US131,638

Facebook Research Scientist Annual Salary, $US128,431

Facebook Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US119,682

'Excellent benefits and employee perks - onsite healthcare, chiropractor, acupuncture, gym and many others I haven't tried out yet.' -- Facebook Program Manager(Menlo Park, CA)

No. 2 Costco

Company: Costco

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.4

What it does: Retail warehouse

Sample average salary: Costco Cashier Assistant Hourly Salary, $US11.74/hour

Costco Front End Cashier Hourly, $US16.07/hour

'Benefits are great with medical, dental, sick pay, bonuses for hourly, and vacation time. Raises are based on hours worked and starting pay is competitive.' -- Costco Area Manager (Orem, UT)

No. 1 Google

Company: Google

Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.4

What it does: Internet search engine

Sample average salary: Google Product Manager Annual Salary, $US146,215

Google Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US127,315

'The company really takes care of us professionally and personally. The benefits are incredibly high. My team has been on offsites to Tahoe, Vegas, and Hawaii in the last year. The company creates an environment where you don't really want to leave campus.' -- Google Senior Software Engineer (Mountain View, CA)

