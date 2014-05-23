The 25 Companies With The Best Pay, According To Employees

Job hunting site Glassdoor.com just released its new list of the Top 25 Companies for Compensation and Benefits, as ranked by employees.

To compile the list, Glassdoor relied on feedback from employees over the last year who rated their satisfaction with their salary and compensation on a five-point scale.

Given the kind of perks that tech companies shower their employees with these days, it’s no surprise that the tech industry dominates the list.

The second-most-represented industry is biotech/pharma, with three companies among the top 25.

And one retailer made the list at a surprisingly high spot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.