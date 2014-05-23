The 25 Companies With The Best Pay, According To Employees

Job hunting site Glassdoor.com just released its new list of the Top 25 Companies for Compensation and Benefits, as ranked by employees.
To compile the list, Glassdoor relied on feedback from employees over the last year who rated their satisfaction with their salary and compensation on a five-point scale.
Given the kind of perks that tech companies shower their employees with these days, it’s no surprise that the tech industry dominates the list.
The second-most-represented industry is biotech/pharma, with three companies among the top 25.
And one retailer made the list at a surprisingly high spot.
Company: eBay
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 3.9
What it does: Online shopping and auctions
Sample average salary: eBay Software Engineer Salary, $US114,788
'Great benefits, employee engagement, potential for growth.' -- eBay Fraud Agent (Draper, UT)
Company: Union Pacific
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 3.9
What it does: Railroad
Sample average salary: Not available
'UP cares about their employees through competitive salaries, reviews each 6 mo with potential for raises, excellent benefits, PENSION (for non-union jobs), and training and development opportunities.' -- Union Pacific Employee (location n/a)
Company: P&G
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Consumer products
Sample average salary: Procter & Gamble Assistant Brand Manager Annual Salary, $US93,903
'Awesome benefits, competitive salary, options for relocation, advancement opportunities.' - P&G Supply Planner (Cincinnati, OH)
Company: Orbitz
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Online travel site
Sample average salary: Not available
'Flex time, ability to work from home as needed, internal employee events, salary and benefits, employees who care about their jobs.' -- Orbitz Employee (Chicago, IL)
Company: Southern California Edison
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does:Electric company
Sample average salary: Not available
'Great company to begin career. Flexible work schedules, educational reimbursement, great benefits for individuals and family.' -- Southern California Edison Marketing Analyst (Rosemead, CA)
Company: Pfizer
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Pharmaceuticals
Sample average salary: Pfizer Scientist Annual Salary, $US82,323
'Great benefits and surroundings along with the gym, clinic, cafeteria, and day care.' -- Pfizer Technical Specialist (New York, NY)
Company: Amgen
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Biotech
Sample average salary: Not available
'Amgen's known for their generous bonuses and European-style paid time off, matching 401k, and awesome gym.' -- Amgen Project Manager (Thousand Oaks, CA)
Company: Microsoft
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Software, PCs, and devices
Sample average salaries: Microsoft Program Manager Annual Salary, $US107,364 · Microsoft Software Development Engineer Annual Salary, $US109,375
'Benefits are great. You get a great sense of security at Microsoft.' -- Microsoft Marketing Manager (Seattle, WA)
Company: T-Mobile
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Telecommunications
Sample average salary: T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate Hourly Salary, $US10.65/hour T-Mobile Retail Store Manager Annual Salary, $US49,870
'Time off, pay incentives, discounts on plan, health care, etc. you get paid a good salary and can maintain a work life balance.' -- T-Mobile Retail Store Manager (Minneapolis, MN)
Company: Verizon
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Telecommunications
Sample average salary: Not available
'Good benefits, excellent 401k options, flexible hours.' -- Verizon Member of Technical Staff IV (Bedminster, NJ)
Company: Riverbed
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Computer network equipment
Sample average salary: Riverbed QA Engineer Annual Salary $US91,259
'Overall company culture of excitement and pride for solutions. Good pay and benefits are very cost competitive.' -- Riverbed Technology Marketing Manager (location n/a)
Company: Kaiser Permanente
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Healthcare
Sample average salary: Not available
'Great benefits and vacation time. Kaiser Permanente treats its people well.' -- Kaiser Managerial Consultant (Oakland, CA)
Company: Genentech
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.0
What it does: Biotech
Sample average salary: Genentech Research Associate Annual Salary, $US79,082
'Great amenities - shuttles around the campus, buses that will pick you up around the bay area, relaxation rooms, free beverages, on-site dental, haircuts, exercise facilities, etc.' -- Genentech Support Technician (South San Francisco, CA)
Company: Monsanto
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.1
What it does: Chemical and agricultural products
Sample average salary: Not available
'The benefits are wonderful! Monsanto really cares about the safety and well-being of its employees by offering courses and resources for employees to access.' -- Monsanto Legal Employee (Saint Louis, MO)
Company: Salesforce.com
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.1
What it does: Enterprise cloud computing software
Sample average salary: Salesforce.com Associate Member of Technical Staff Annual Salary, $US103,150
Salesforce.com Senior Member of Technical Staff Annual Salary, $US131,282
'Amazing culture and very upbeat atmosphere. Great perks including stocked kitchens with food & drink, gym reimbursement, career advancement and trips to Hawaii!' -- Salesforce Account Executive (Chicago, IL)
Company: Chevron
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.1
What it does: Petroleum and energy
Sample average salary: Not available
'People are genuine, good pay relative to other industries, friendly work environment, 9/80 work schedule, and global employment opportunities increase pay substantially.' -- Chevron Facilities Engineer (Houston, TX)
Company: USAA
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2
What it does: Insurance
Sample average salary: Not available
'Excellent benefits, great people, innovative ideas and technologies, great campus, many perks available to employees on campus, excellent bonuses for employees.' -- USAA Manager (San Antonio, TX)
Company: Intuit
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2
What it does: Personal finance software
Sample average salary: Intuit Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US103,538
'A very caring company that pays well and offers fantastic 'total rewards' including fitness reimbursement, heavily discounted healthy lunches, and generous bonus packages.' -- Intuit Finance Employee (Mountain View CA)
Company: Epic Systems
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2
What it does: Healthcare software
Sample average salary: Epic Systems Project Manager Annual Salary, $US82,600
Epic Systems Software Developer Annual Salary, $US89,400
Epic Systems Technical Services Annual Salary, $US71,865
'The benefits are very good - health insurance is obviously a huge win here. The pay is very competitive, and they offer many other (and great) benefit options.' -- Epic Project Manager (Madison, WI)
Company: Adobe
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.2
What it does: Software
Sample average salary: Adobe Computer Scientist Annual Salary, $US123,351
'Strong rewards: pay is equitable if not better than peer companies. ESPP, in particular, is ridiculously good. Health care is similar to most high tech companies but they do offer pet insurance which is somewhat unique.' -- Adobe Senior Program Manager (Seattle, WA)
Company: Facebook
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.3
What it does: Social networking
Sample average salary: Facebook Production Engineer Annual Salary, $US131,638
Facebook Research Scientist Annual Salary, $US128,431
Facebook Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US119,682
'Excellent benefits and employee perks - onsite healthcare, chiropractor, acupuncture, gym and many others I haven't tried out yet.' -- Facebook Program Manager(Menlo Park, CA)
Company: Costco
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.4
What it does: Retail warehouse
Sample average salary: Costco Cashier Assistant Hourly Salary, $US11.74/hour
Costco Front End Cashier Hourly, $US16.07/hour
'Benefits are great with medical, dental, sick pay, bonuses for hourly, and vacation time. Raises are based on hours worked and starting pay is competitive.' -- Costco Area Manager (Orem, UT)
Company: Google
Employee rating of salary and benefits: 4.4
What it does: Internet search engine
Sample average salary: Google Product Manager Annual Salary, $US146,215
Google Software Engineer Annual Salary, $US127,315
'The company really takes care of us professionally and personally. The benefits are incredibly high. My team has been on offsites to Tahoe, Vegas, and Hawaii in the last year. The company creates an environment where you don't really want to leave campus.' -- Google Senior Software Engineer (Mountain View, CA)
