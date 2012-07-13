The 25 Companies Investing The Most In America

Photo: flickr/_rachelerin
The Progressive Policy Institute has released a report identifying which companies are “betting on America’s future.“They started with the 2011 list of Fortune 150 companies, ranked by revenue and omitted the 22 financial companies that were in the list, as financial companies do not report on capital expenditures. For each company, PPI looked into their fiscal 2011 annual filing and identified the top 25 that are investing most into America.
Altogether, the top 25 companies invested about $136 billion in the US during 2011. Energy and telecommunication were the top investors into America last year, which speaks to how strong the industries currently are. Several of the big tech names also make the list.
Ticker: AAPL
Market Cap: $557.5 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.0 billion
Apple designs and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players. It was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.
Ticker: GOOG
Market Cap: $183.6 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.2 billion
Google maintains an index of Web sites and other online content for users. It was founded in 1998 and is based in Mountain View, California
Ticker: --
Market Cap: --
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.5 billion
Chrysler is an American-based multinational automaker. It was founded in 1925 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
Ticker: IBM
Market Cap: $210.2 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.5 billion
IBM provides IT products and services worldwide. It was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.
Ticker: TGT
Market Cap: $39.3 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.5 billion
Target operates general merchandise stores in the United States. It was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ticker: GM
Market Cap: $30.3 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.8 billion
GM designs and markets cars, crossover trucks, and automobile parts worldwide. It was founded in 1908 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.
Ticker: TWC
Market Cap: $25.7 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.9 billion
TWC operates as a cable operator in the United States. It is based in New York, New York.
Ticker: FDX
Market Cap: $28.3 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.9 billion
FedEx provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States. It was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.
Ticker: DIS
Market Cap: $84.5 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $3.0 billion
Walt Disney operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.
Ticker: S
Market Cap: $9.5 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $3.1 billion
Sprint Nextel offers a range of wireless and wireline communication products and services. It was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.
Ticker: EPD
Market Cap: $46.2 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $3.6 billion
EPD provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas and other refinery products. It was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: GE
Market Cap: $205.9 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $3.7 billion
General Electric operates a technology and financial services company. It was founded in 1892 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Ticker: F
Market Cap: $30.0 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $3.9 billion
Ford engages in the development, manufacture, and service of vehicles and related parts worldwide. It was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.
Ticker: EXC
Market Cap: $31.9 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $4.0 billion
Exelon engages in the generation of electricity in the United States. It was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Ticker: HES
Market Cap: $14.3 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $4.4 billion
Hess operates as an integrated energy company. It was founded in 1920 and is based in New York, New York.
Ticker: SO
Market Cap: $40.9 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $4.5 billion
Southern Company operates as an electric utility company. It was founded in 1945 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ticker: CVX
Market Cap: $208.9 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $4.8 billion
Chevron engages in petroleum, chemicals, mining, power generation, and energy operations worldwide. It was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.
Ticker: CMCSA
Market Cap: $84.0 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $5.3 billion
Comcast provides entertainment, information, and communications products internationally. It was founded in 1969 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ticker: COP
Market Cap: $67.9 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $5.6 billion
ConocoPhillips explores for and markets crude oil and other refinery products. It was founded in 1917 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: OXY
Market Cap: $67.7 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $6.2 billion
Occidental Petroleum engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Ticker: INTC
Market Cap: $124.9 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $7.4 billion
Intel designs and sells integrated digital technology platforms. It was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
Ticker: WMT
Market Cap: $243.3 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $8.2 billion
Wal-Mart operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. It was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Ticker: XOM
Market Cap: $390.7 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $11.7 billion
Exxon Mobil engages in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and manufacture pf petroleum products. It was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.
Ticker: VZ
Market Cap: $126.8 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $16.2 billion
Verizon provides communications, information, and entertainment products. It was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Ticker: T
Market Cap: $203.7 billion
U.S. Capital Expenditure: $20.1 billion
AT&T provides telecommunication services worldwide. It was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
