The 25 Companies Investing The Most In America

Photo: flickr/_rachelerin

The Progressive Policy Institute has released a report identifying which companies are “betting on America’s future.“They started with the 2011 list of Fortune 150 companies, ranked by revenue and omitted the 22 financial companies that were in the list, as financial companies do not report on capital expenditures. For each company, PPI looked into their fiscal 2011 annual filing and identified the top 25 that are investing most into America.



Altogether, the top 25 companies invested about $136 billion in the US during 2011. Energy and telecommunication were the top investors into America last year, which speaks to how strong the industries currently are. Several of the big tech names also make the list.

