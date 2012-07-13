The 25 Companies Investing The Most In America

Ben Duronio

Photo: flickr/_rachelerin

The Progressive Policy Institute has released a report identifying which companies are “betting on America’s future.“They started with the 2011 list of Fortune 150 companies, ranked by revenue and omitted the 22 financial companies that were in the list, as financial companies do not report on capital expenditures. For each company, PPI looked into their fiscal 2011 annual filing and identified the top 25 that are investing most into America.

Altogether, the top 25 companies invested about $136 billion in the US during 2011. Energy and telecommunication were the top investors into America last year, which speaks to how strong the industries currently are. Several of the big tech names also make the list.

Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Market Cap: $557.5 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.0 billion

Apple designs and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players. It was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Source: Progressive Policy

Google

Ticker: GOOG

Market Cap: $183.6 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.2 billion

Google maintains an index of Web sites and other online content for users. It was founded in 1998 and is based in Mountain View, California

Source: Progressive Policy

Chrysler Group

Ticker: --

Market Cap: --

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.5 billion

Chrysler is an American-based multinational automaker. It was founded in 1925 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Source: Progressive Policy

IBM

Ticker: IBM

Market Cap: $210.2 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.5 billion

IBM provides IT products and services worldwide. It was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

Source: Progressive Policy

Target

Ticker: TGT

Market Cap: $39.3 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.5 billion

Target operates general merchandise stores in the United States. It was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Source: Progressive Policy

General Motors

Ticker: GM

Market Cap: $30.3 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.8 billion

GM designs and markets cars, crossover trucks, and automobile parts worldwide. It was founded in 1908 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Source: Progressive Policy

Time Warner Cable

Ticker: TWC

Market Cap: $25.7 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.9 billion

TWC operates as a cable operator in the United States. It is based in New York, New York.

Source: Progressive Policy

FedEx

Ticker: FDX

Market Cap: $28.3 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $2.9 billion

FedEx provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States. It was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Source: Progressive Policy

Walt Disney

Ticker: DIS

Market Cap: $84.5 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $3.0 billion

Walt Disney operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

Source: Progressive Policy

Sprint Nextel

Ticker: S

Market Cap: $9.5 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $3.1 billion

Sprint Nextel offers a range of wireless and wireline communication products and services. It was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Source: Progressive Policy

Enterprise Product Partners

Ticker: EPD

Market Cap: $46.2 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $3.6 billion

EPD provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas and other refinery products. It was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Source: Progressive Policy

General Electric

Ticker: GE

Market Cap: $205.9 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $3.7 billion

General Electric operates a technology and financial services company. It was founded in 1892 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Source: Progressive Policy

Ford Motor

Ticker: F

Market Cap: $30.0 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $3.9 billion

Ford engages in the development, manufacture, and service of vehicles and related parts worldwide. It was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Source: Progressive Policy

Exelon

Ticker: EXC

Market Cap: $31.9 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $4.0 billion

Exelon engages in the generation of electricity in the United States. It was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Source: Progressive Policy

Hess

Ticker: HES

Market Cap: $14.3 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $4.4 billion

Hess operates as an integrated energy company. It was founded in 1920 and is based in New York, New York.

Source: Progressive Policy

Southern Company

Ticker: SO

Market Cap: $40.9 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $4.5 billion

Southern Company operates as an electric utility company. It was founded in 1945 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Progressive Policy

Chevron

Ticker: CVX

Market Cap: $208.9 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $4.8 billion

Chevron engages in petroleum, chemicals, mining, power generation, and energy operations worldwide. It was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Source: Progressive Policy

Comcast

Ticker: CMCSA

Market Cap: $84.0 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $5.3 billion

Comcast provides entertainment, information, and communications products internationally. It was founded in 1969 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Source: Progressive Policy

ConocoPhillips

Ticker: COP

Market Cap: $67.9 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $5.6 billion

ConocoPhillips explores for and markets crude oil and other refinery products. It was founded in 1917 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Source: Progressive Policy

Occidental Petroleum

Ticker: OXY

Market Cap: $67.7 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $6.2 billion

Occidental Petroleum engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Progressive Policy

Intel

Ticker: INTC

Market Cap: $124.9 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $7.4 billion

Intel designs and sells integrated digital technology platforms. It was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Source: Progressive Policy

Wal-Mart

Ticker: WMT

Market Cap: $243.3 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $8.2 billion

Wal-Mart operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. It was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Source: Progressive Policy

Exxon Mobil

Ticker: XOM

Market Cap: $390.7 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $11.7 billion

Exxon Mobil engages in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and manufacture pf petroleum products. It was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Source: Progressive Policy

Verizon Communications

Ticker: VZ

Market Cap: $126.8 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $16.2 billion

Verizon provides communications, information, and entertainment products. It was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Source: Progressive Policy

AT&T

Ticker: T

Market Cap: $203.7 billion

U.S. Capital Expenditure: $20.1 billion

AT&T provides telecommunication services worldwide. It was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Source: Progressive Policy

Stocks that will beat earnings

Don't Miss The 14 Stocks Bank Of America Expects To Beat Estimates This Earnings Season >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.