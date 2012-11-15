The 25 Best Places To Work Around The World

Google is #2 this year.

Photo: statigr.am/membonifacio

The best companies around the world are places where employees are truly excited about coming in every day.Great Places To Work published its list today of the best places to work based primarily on employee surveys combined with an audit of company policies and practices.



In the past year, these companies created 120,000 new jobs.

“They have developed work cultures that align with their business, encourage innovation and support their employees both personally and professionally, and that accomplishment deserves to be recognised,” Robert Levering, co-founder of Great Place to Work, told us.

Out of the 25 companies on this year’s list, 20 are based in the U.S. and three are from Silicon Valley — Google, Cisco and NetApp.

Microsoft dropped from its top spot, but stayed on the list. Coca-Cola — ranked #23 in 2011 — dropped from the list and PepsiCo appeared instead.

This year’s newcomers are Accor, General Mills, Monsanto, Ernst & Young, PepsiCo, Autodesk and W.L. Gore & Associates.

