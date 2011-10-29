The 25 Best Multinational Companies To Work For

Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr
Last night there was a huge party at the New York Stock Exchange honouring the top 25 multinational corporations (where 40% of a company’s workforce is stationed outside its headquarters).The event was put on by the Great Place to Work Institute, which determined the list by surveying 2.5 million employees from more than 5,500 companies worldwide.
Employees were asked about workplace culture, and how much faith they have in their company.
Guess who’s No. 1?
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $3,000
The health care/services company was mentioned as a great place to work on lists in Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: Spain
Global revenues (in millions): $2,201
The telephone support/sales centres company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Central America, Mexico, Peru, and Spain.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $35,119
The beverage maker was named as a great work place in lists from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Spain.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: Denmark
Global revenues (in millions): $11,100
The pharmaceuticals company was named in lists from Italy, Mexico, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United States.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: Switzerland
Global revenues (in millions): $52,901
The pharmaceuticals company was mentioned on lists from Central America, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, Portugal, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $25,500
The consulting company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, India, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $30,000
The products company was mentioned on lists from Austria, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $873
The electronics company was mentioned on lists from France, Germany Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: Spain
Global revenues (in millions): $82,979
The telecommunications company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $26,662
The manufacturing company was named in lists from Austria, Brazil, Chile, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Peru, and Spain.
Great Place to Work Institute determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: Liechtenstein
Global revenues (in millions): $4,398
The production and building materials company was mentioned on lists from Austria Canada, Chile, Germany, India, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $43,600
The information technology company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, France, India, Ireland, Japan, and the United States.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $15,800
The medical devices manufacturing company was mentioned on lists from Canada, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and The Netherlands
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $27,800
The insurance and banking/credit services company was mentioned on lists from India, Japan, Mexico, Sweden, and the United States
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United Kingdom
Global revenues (in millions): $15,746
The products, beverages, and tobacco company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, Portugal, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $8,800
The personal and household goods production company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Canada, Central America, Chile, Germany, Japan, Italy, Mexico, Poland, the United States, and Venezuela.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $19,700
The household goods production company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Peru, and Venezuela.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $24,100
The food and beverage service company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Central America, Colombia, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Switzerland, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Venezuela.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $11,691
The hospitality company was mentioned on lists from Brazil, India, Mexico, Peru, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.
Great Place to Work Institute determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $40,040
The information technology company was mentioned on lists from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and the United States.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $24,600
The transportation and package transport company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Central America, Chile, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $29,321
The information technology company and internet service provider was mentioned on lists from Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, and the United States.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $,123
The storage and data management company was mentioned on lists from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Switzerland, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $2,430
The information technology company was mentioned on lists from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, The Netherlands, and the United States.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Headquarters: United States
Global revenues (in millions): $69,900
The information technology and software company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.