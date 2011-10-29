The 25 Best Multinational Companies To Work For

Abby Rogers
Last night there was a huge party at the New York Stock Exchange honouring the top 25 multinational corporations (where 40% of a company’s workforce is stationed outside its headquarters).The event was put on by the Great Place to Work Institute, which determined the list by surveying 2.5 million employees from more than 5,500 companies worldwide.

Employees were asked about workplace culture, and how much faith they have in their company.

Guess who’s No. 1?

Great Place to Work determined rankings based on the average score from surveys sent to employees. Countries must be mentioned on lists from at least five countries to be considered a best multinational company.

#25 Quintiles

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $3,000

The health care/services company was mentioned as a great place to work on lists in Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

#24 Atento

Headquarters: Spain

Global revenues (in millions): $2,201

The telephone support/sales centres company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Central America, Mexico, Peru, and Spain.

#23 The Coca-Cola Company

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $35,119

The beverage maker was named as a great work place in lists from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Spain.

#22 Novo Nordisk

Headquarters: Denmark

Global revenues (in millions): $11,100

The pharmaceuticals company was named in lists from Italy, Mexico, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United States.

#21 Roche

Headquarters: Switzerland

Global revenues (in millions): $52,901

The pharmaceuticals company was mentioned on lists from Central America, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, Portugal, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

#20 Accenture

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $25,500

The consulting company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, India, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States.

#19 Mars

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $30,000

The products company was mentioned on lists from Austria, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

#18 National Instruments

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $873

The electronics company was mentioned on lists from France, Germany Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

#17 Telefonica

Headquarters: Spain

Global revenues (in millions): $82,979

The telecommunications company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Venezuela.

#16 3M

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $26,662

The manufacturing company was named in lists from Austria, Brazil, Chile, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Peru, and Spain.

#15 Hilti

Headquarters: Liechtenstein

Global revenues (in millions): $4,398

The production and building materials company was mentioned on lists from Austria Canada, Chile, Germany, India, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.

#14 Intel

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $43,600

The information technology company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, France, India, Ireland, Japan, and the United States.

#13 Medtronic

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $15,800

The medical devices manufacturing company was mentioned on lists from Canada, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and The Netherlands

#12 American Express

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $27,800

The insurance and banking/credit services company was mentioned on lists from India, Japan, Mexico, Sweden, and the United States

#11 Diageo

Headquarters: United Kingdom

Global revenues (in millions): $15,746

The products, beverages, and tobacco company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, Portugal, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

#10 SC Johnson

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $8,800

The personal and household goods production company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Canada, Central America, Chile, Germany, Japan, Italy, Mexico, Poland, the United States, and Venezuela.

#9 Kimberly-Clark

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $19,700

The household goods production company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Peru, and Venezuela.

#8 McDonald's

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $24,100

The food and beverage service company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Central America, Colombia, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Switzerland, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

#7 Marriott

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $11,691

The hospitality company was mentioned on lists from Brazil, India, Mexico, Peru, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

#6 Cisco

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $40,040

The information technology company was mentioned on lists from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and the United States.

#5 FedEx Express

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $24,600

The transportation and package transport company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Central America, Chile, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.

#4 Google

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $29,321

The information technology company and internet service provider was mentioned on lists from Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, and the United States.

#3 NetApp

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $,123

The storage and data management company was mentioned on lists from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Switzerland, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States

#2 SAS

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $2,430

The information technology company was mentioned on lists from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, The Netherlands, and the United States.

#1 Microsoft

Headquarters: United States

Global revenues (in millions): $69,900

The information technology and software company was mentioned on lists from Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

