The 25 Best Jeremy Lin Signs We've Seen So Far

Photo: MSG Network

Maybe the strangest phenomenon of the Jeremy Lin story is the explosion of puns created based on his name. Of course, it all started with “Linsanity” and just took off from there.And in the last two games, one in Toronto and one at Madison Square Garden, the stands have been a sea of Jeremy Lin pun-signs



On the next few pages we will take a look at some of our favourites, and a couple that weren’t that great.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.