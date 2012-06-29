The 25 Best Companies To Work For In 2012

Photo: Glassdoor

There’s a lot of hype out there about the best tech places to work for — Google, Apple and Facebook are well-known dream work places.But what about the lesser-known companies with smart, driven colleagues, sweet perks and endless room for growth and mentorship?



To find out, we turned to Glassdoor.com for a list of the 25 best companies to work for right now.

The list is based on an annual ranking determined by anonymous inputs from employees. For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating — and sometimes previous ranking — to find the winner.

25. Procter & Gamble Company rating: 3.7 CEO approval: Bob McDonald, 91% 2011 ranking: #25 PRO: 'Highly talented and dedicated coworkers. Everyone is willing and able to take on huge responsibilities/workloads and work long hours. Great company values...respectful and fair to everyone. Great job security and stability through good economies and bad. Excellent training and development not only for your career, but for you life, too. Excellent healthcare and retirement benefits. P&G believes 'the interests of the company and employee are inseparable' and it shows.' CON: 'Not a place for people who want an easy 9-5 job. Must be willing to take personal sacrifices for the good of the team. Requires patience with a time-consuming process for agreeing on decisions, and tolerance of difficult Corporate requirements. Tough competition for promotions.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 24. Wayfair (formerly CSN Stores) Company rating: 3.8 CEO approval rating: Niraj Shah, 76% 2011 ranking: #18 PRO: 'Wayfair has a fast-paced, ever changing environment that thrives on the 'go-get-em' mentality. People who work hard, are motivated, and want to learn are definitely rewarded. There are so many opportunities here to grow & develop yourself and your career here, but like anything else it's totally up to the individual to take advantage of these opportunities.' CON: 'Salary comes up a frequently as a con. And while I agree that we may be on the lower end of market value, I think it's important to realise that we work amazing hours (9-6), have great benefits, and entry level employees have 16 paid vacation days. This is basically unheard of anywhere else. I would, however, agree that the bonus structure should be more rewarding/inciting.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 23. Costco Wholesale Company rating: 3.8 CEO approval rating: Craig Jelinek, 86% 2011 ranking: #19 PRO: 'Amazing pay. The company is formed well with a lot of care towards their employees and customers. Since the system is developed well, you fall in love with Costco and the Mission and you inevitably work your best because your heart actually in it!' CON: Because Costco tries to promote people from within the company, 'many incompetent people get selected to be a leader. Many people are not fit to lead a busy store such as this. Some of the management is really corrupt too. They can act fake etc. But as long as you do your job and get paid well, nothing else really matters.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 22. SAP America Company rating: 3.8 CEO approval rating: Jim Hagemann Snabe and Bill McDermott, 87% 2011 ranking: #24 PRO: 'Insider (almost unlimited) information on the products and services. Very deep knowledge base from other employees when they are willing to share.' CON: 'High expectations from customer and quite often unrealistic. SAP takes blame for others mistakes (like implementation partners and customer consultants mistakes).' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 21. J. Crew Company rating: 3.8 CEO approval rating: Mickey Drexler, 90% 2011 ranking: #17 PRO: 'Management are nice and friendly and fairly flexible, including some senior management who will pop in from time-to-time, decent staff discount.' CON: 'Hours are horrendous, scheduling completed weekly and at times only 1-2 days before the week begins, heavy use of 'On Call' shifts meaning you never know if you'll actually pick up hours or not, and there is no hesitation by management to simply not schedule you for a week. Wages are low, associate commission is almost non-existent, and bonuses are only received when store meets plan (which is not always realistic).' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating and previous ranking to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 20. Citrix Systems Company rating: 3.8 CEO approval rating: Mark B. Templeton, 90% 2011 ranking: #20 PRO: 'Its one of the best companies to work for. If you end up in a good team, be sure that you'll get some great work, you'll get a change to work with some brilliant minds in the industry.' CON: 'It is well known fact that middle management in Citrix is not good and that's the worst part of it.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating and previous ranking to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 19. QUALCOMM 18. Southwest Airlines Company rating: 3.8 CEO approval rating: Gary C. Kelly, 91% 2011 ranking: #22 PRO: 'A feeling of belonging. Valued by your peers and management. Free travel.' CON: 'Hard to get foot in the door.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating and previous ranking to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 17. Chevron Company rating: 3.8 CEO approval rating: John S. Watson, 93% 2011 ranking: #21 PRO: 'Competitive Salary structure. International professional exposure. Experienced and professional work group. Career Development. Safety Culture. On job trainings.' CON: 'Limited job opportunities for outsiders.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 16. National Instruments Company rating: 3.8 CEO approval rating: James Truchard, 100% 2011 ranking: #16 PRO: 'This is where you get to learn from head to toe about designing a product, depending on which group you join. The seniors are very knowledgeable and shares their experience with you with no problems. The culture is laid back and very casual. Employees are very close to the high management. Mingling with the Vice President is something not out of the ordinary. This company can provide good job stability, maybe because it's still a small company with high profit margins.' CON: 'Most if not all of the technology being used is NI technology. This causes lock in... your only skills over time become NI skills. NI knows this and they don't pay very well.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 15. United Space Alliance Company rating: 3.9 CEO approval rating: Virginia Barnes, 55% 2011 ranking: #15 PRO: 'Very high job satisfaction!!! It's easy to be inspired in your work when your work is putting people into space.' CON: 'With the end of the Space Shuttle Program, the company is headed for the graveyard. Not a lot of room for growth, or flexibility in career path. Industry is very small.'

For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 14. Dow Chemical Company rating: 3.9 CEO approval rating: Andrew N. Liveris, 68% 2011 ranking: #13 PRO: 'Great, smart and nice people. Professional atmosphere, and strong values and morals.' CON: 'Very hierarchical and bureaucratic culture.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 13. Rackspace Company rating: 3.9 CEO approval rating: A. Lanham Napier, 87% 2011 ranking: #14 PRO: 'Rackspace likes to maintain it's startup-like culture. Casual dress, free food everywhere, free sodas, fun team outings. But most of all, I would have to say the best part of this company is the calibre of employees they hire. This includes not only their skills but also their personality. You can be a very high level expert in a field but they won't hire you if you have the social skills of a brick. Real-work skills and experience are important that are relevant to your position.' CON: 'Politics are quite heavy especially when looking for a raise/promotion. The environment can be quite loud making it difficult to concentrate. Don't keep up with the rest of the industry on pay scale.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 12. Salesforce.com Company rating: 3.9 CEO approval rating: Marc Benioff, 92% 2011 ranking: #12 PRO: 'SFDC has a good name, good training, pays really well, great health plans, vacation, benefits etc. Great products, some really talented people, and clients come to you.' CON: 'Almost too fast-paced for their own good. Due to complexity and rapid release schedule of new features, software is difficult to support.'

For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 11. Apple Company rating: 3.9 CEO approval rating: Tim Cook, 95% 2011 ranking: #11 PRO: 'You manage your own success. Job is very demanding but very rewarding. You will accomplish things you never thought possible. Most importantly, you get to be apart of a very elite team. I have never met a weak link at Apple that has lasted. Team is extremely strong and you'll feel proud to be apart of it.' CON: 'HR controls everything, including how miserable you can be, and makes really bad decisions like it's their job. Time off is a hassle. The job bleeds into your normal life - there isn't a 'life away from Apple'. Employee discounts not compelling.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 10. General Mills Company rating: 3.9 CEO approval rating: Ken Powell, 99% 2011 ranking: #10 PRO: 'Work flex, fabulous benefits, great work environment. They also provide opportunities for volunteering and sponsor social events that help new employees meet individuals they normally wouldn't have contact with.' CON: 'The turnover is so low that we don't have as much 'infusion' of new thoughts, ideas and perspectives that other companies might have.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 9. Trader Joe's Company rating: 4.0 CEO approval rating: Dan Bane, 75% 2011 ranking: #9 PRO: 'Upbeat environment. Amazing benefits for part-time employees, including excellent health insurance (company pays most of the premium) for crew members who average at least 20 hours per week. Hard working and fun coworkers. Tasty food. Managers are supportive, positive and good at what they do.' CON: 'Physically demanding. If you want to advance, you must be flexible in your schedule - count on working nights and early mornings and long hours and, of course, weekends. You also have to be willing to relocate to the various stores within a given region, if you want the management track. Part-time crew members can usually relocate, but if you want to pursue management roles, you can choose your regions but the company decides where you will work within that region. Rotating between stores (such as Woodbury, Minnetonka, St. Paul, etc) is considered training and experience for managers.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 8. REI Company rating: 4.0 CEO approval rating: Sally Jewell, 85% 2011 ranking: #8 PRO: 'Generous discount except for sale items, great benefits after accruing 1500 hours with the company IF you can maintain a rolling avg of 20 hours per week. Staff is fun to work with and really know their stuff. Managers NEVER expect you to work off the clock and do their best to give you requested days and times off.' 'Except for memberships, there is no sales quota for sales staff, so there is NO stress over trying to upsell customers.' CON: 'Low pay but the job is fun and relatively low stress. The hours are inconsistent so it helps if you have another part time job to cover fixed expenses.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 7. Slalom Consulting Company rating: 4.0 CEO approval rating: John Tobin, 90% 2011 ranking: #7 PRO: 'Flat structure allows for input from everyone. Sometimes the new guys have the best ideas. Small company that provides opportunities for you to make a name for yourself and grow your skills in consulting. If you are entrepreneurial, then Slalom allows you to grow a client base and build out new roles at places that have not yet been breached. This is pretty cool compared to other consulting companies that require you to really go through the larger hierarchy.' CON: 'Autonomy to pursue your interests can be challenging. Self directed career development requires extra focus.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 6. Google Company rating: 4.0 CEO approval rating: Larry Page, 92% 2011 ranking: #6 PRO: 'You'll work with very smart people, and get a lot of support and feedback around doing your best work. Most senior managers have great knowledge, a lot of advice to offer, and value open, transparent communication.You'll likely work the hardest you've ever worked at Google, but you'll also be greatly rewarded. Also, Google makes it very easy to work your hardest, and that's a huge bonus if you're interested in super-charging your career.' CON: 'Essentially Google has more than a few terrible middle managers. This is mostly because the really great people will often leave for school or more lucrative opportunities (because getting promotions can be very difficult) and often the people who stay are those who bide their time and are solid but not rock start performers.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 5. CareerBuilder Company rating: 4.0 CEO approval rating: Matt Ferguson, 97% 2011 ranking: #5 PRO: 'Education: They let you take whatever you want that peaks your interest. Half day Fridays during the summer. Jean Fridays. Great leadership, focusing on delivering sales and results for our clients.' CON: 'The competitive environment creates a great sense of hostility among coworkers. I have witnessed employees get thrown under the bus by their colleagues as well as their team leads. 'Turnover at the sales position is extremely high and customers despise how many different sales people they have to work with over the course of a year. Management doesn't value long term customer relationships or long term business, only quarterly 'wins'. Company develops products at a blistering pace, most of which don't work well and sacrifice brand and customer loyalty when customer realises they made a purchase with low or no return.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 4. MITRE Company rating: 4.1 CEO approval rating: Alfred Grasso, 92% 2011 ranking: #4 PRO: 'Great work/life balance and benefits. I really appreciated how my departments managers wouldn't always need to know every little thing I was doing all the time. The benefits package is very good for the industry.' CON: 'MITRE tends to exhibit many older company ideals such as secretive promotions and compensation decisions, cliquish upper management tendencies and a 'wait your turn' mentality.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 3. Facebook Company rating: 4.3 CEO approval rating: Mark Zuckerberg, 89% 2011 ranking: #3 PRO: 'My coworkers are the smartest people I have ever worked with. They love their jobs and they work hard. But they keep a balance in their lives. Also, the management team is a group of good human beings. They really want to harness the power of what they've created to accomplish something they believe in. They know that if people across the globe can connect -- good things will happen.' 'It provides you with the best possible space and to divulge into your specialties. The only thing you are required to do is to do what you have been asked to do in a completely pressure free atmosphere.' CON: 'It can feel very chaotic, fly by the seat of your pants, always on the go. It's growing so quickly it's hard to tell who owns what project etc.' For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 2. McKinsey & Company Company rating: 4.3 CEO approval rating: Dominic Barton, 100% 2011 ranking: #2 PRO: 'Opportunity to work on exciting, high impact projects with teams of intelligent and interesting people while having a relatively high compensation.' CON: 'Occasional long hours, lots of travelling, intensive work environment, high intellectual demand, lack of mentors within the firm, highly stressful work that can be taken very personally if you allow it to. For any tie breakers, we used the CEO approval rating to find the winner. Source: Glassdoor 1. Bain & Company You've seen the best...now see the worst companies Click here for the 15 most disliked companies in America >

