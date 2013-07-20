The 25 Best Companies For Having A Life Outside Of Work

Savvy workers know that salary isn’t the only thing that matters. We want the flexibility to make a living, have a life, and raise a family, without compromising any of them.



Some employers have figured out how to offer this rare balance.

Glassdoor, an anonymous employer rating site, identified the best companies for work-life balance, even as ratings for work-life across all companies have declined in recent years.

“What set these companies apart over the past year is employees speaking favourably about flexible schedules, work from home options, and having managers who understand life outside of work,” Scott Dobroski, community expert for Glassdoor, told Business Insider.

Top companies have a culture that encourages balance, like at FactSet, where “working 8-hour days is the norm and your career will not suffer if you don’t put in 60-hours,” an employee says.

This year’s list saw eleven newcomers, including Yahoo, Nokia, and Mastercard, as well as a new number one: Cary, N.C. software company SAS Institute.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.