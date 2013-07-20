The 25 Best Companies For Having A Life Outside Of Work

Max Nisen, Vivian Giang
SAS Institute

Savvy workers know that salary isn’t the only thing that matters. We want the flexibility to make a living, have a life, and raise a family, without compromising any of them.

Some employers have figured out how to offer this rare balance.

Glassdoor, an anonymous employer rating site, identified the best companies for work-life balance, even as ratings for work-life across all companies have declined in recent years.

“What set these companies apart over the past year is employees speaking favourably about flexible schedules, work from home options, and having managers who understand life outside of work,” Scott Dobroski, community expert for Glassdoor, told Business Insider.

Top companies have a culture that encourages balance, like at FactSet, where “working 8-hour days is the norm and your career will not suffer if you don’t put in 60-hours,” an employee says.

This year’s list saw eleven newcomers, including Yahoo, Nokia, and Mastercard, as well as a new number one: Cary, N.C. software company SAS Institute.

25. NetApp

24. STMicroelectrics

23. REI

22. Chevron

21. Robert Bosch

20. Shell Oil

19. Morningstar

18. Mastercard

17. Tieto

16. Yahoo

15. GlobalLogic

14. Citrix Systems

13. AOL

12. Autodesk

11. Mathworks

10. Nokia

9. Agilent Technologies

8. FactSet

7. Mentor Graphics

6. Scottrade

5. Orbitz Worldwide

4. MITRE

3. Slalom Consulting

2. National Instruments

1. SAS Institute

Now see what people were doing at the beginning of their careers:

Click here to see what 25 successful people were doing at age 25 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.