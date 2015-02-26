The 25 best companies for internships right now

It’s only February — but savvy students know this is the time to start applying for summer internships.

According to Glassdoor, there are more than 27,500 open positions in the US right now. So to help internship-seekers find the very best ones, Glassdoor combed through thousands of reviews shared on its site by interns over the past year.

Facebook takes the top spot for a second consecutive year, with a company rating of 4.6 out of 5.

The social networking giant’s interns report a great company culture that “embraces inclusiveness and creativity, feeling like part of the team, working with smart engineers and colleagues on projects that actually get built and impact billions of people,” says Glassdoor.

A software engineering intern at the social media giant wrote on the Glassdoor site: “Great culture, easy to talk to anyone you want throughout the company. I felt like I was given a challenging task and able to grow as an engineer.”

Another intern said: “You are working on a very interesting problems, which actually affect more than a billion people. You also learn a lot from people around you.”

Here’s the full list of the 25 best companies for internships this year:

