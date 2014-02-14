These Are The 25 Best Companies For Interns

No doubt about it. A great internship can single-handedly launch your career.
And it goes both ways. Companies want to snap up the best, brightest college grads before their competitors do.
It all makes for an interesting, and competitive, internship job market.
With that as a backdrop, job hunting site Glassdoor just published its annual list of the best companies for Interns. Glassdoor, which rates companies based on feedback from employees, sifted through data on 4,700 U.S. companies that hire interns to come up with this list.
Company rating according to interns: 3.9 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.2 out of 5 stars
'The most important component of the internship is the people you work with. You are surrounded with very bright, thoughtful individuals and it really helps to develop a passion for the work you do.' -- Amazon Financial Analyst Intern (Seattle, WA)
Company rating according to interns: 4.0 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.4 out of 5 stars
'I loved the Nordstrom culture and I was very well taken care of. My manager was very passionate in her work and taught me how to grow a business.' -- Nordstrom Retail Management Intern (Walnut Creek, CA)
Company rating according to interns: 4.0 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.4 out of 5 stars
'Amazing culture. You will make friends. The company REALLY cares about contributing to Detroit.' -- Quicken Loans Mortgage Banking Intern (Detroit, MI)
Company rating according to interns: 4.0 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.7 out of 5 stars
'Robust roles, challenging projects, smart and motivated people with high standards. Career development. They want to see you reach your potential.' -- GE HRLP Intern
Company rating according to interns: 4.0 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.0 out of 5 stars
'Friendly and motivating people, challenging but fulfilling projects, and great training program (gives you all the training needed to do well on the job).' -- JPMorgan Chase Equity Research Intern
Company rating according to interns: 4.0 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.0 out of 5 stars
'A ton of hands-on experience doing what the staff do, lots of networking events/intern socials, an amazing team of coworkers, and great pay.' -- Deloitte Tax Intern (Charlotte, NC)
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.1 out of 5 stars
'It's real work, in a highly technical environment. There's lots of scope for learning, and, in keeping with the tech culture in the Bay Area, as long as you get your work done, nothing else matters.' -- Broadcom Intern (Sunnyvale, CA)
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.7 out of 5 stars
'There are a lot of smart people at Cisco and this is a good place to learn and gain experience. The campus is also large and beautiful.' -- Cisco Software Engineer Intern (San Jose, CA)
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.4 out of 5 stars
'The opportunities for advancement are immense, and it's wonderful to be able to see the impact you're making on global brands. The training programs are also top notch- I can't think of anywhere else I would have preferred to start my career!' -- Procter & Gamble Customer Business Development Intern (Fayetteville, AR)
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.6 out of 5 stars
'It's very easy to move to a new role and find your fit in the company. Also, amazing compensation, even as an intern.' -- Hewlett-Packard Business Development and Marketing Intern (Houston, TX)
Note: At HP, interns can earn $US4,108 a month, according to InternMatch.
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.2 out of 5 stars
'Absolutely loved the friendly atmosphere. Interns had an opportunity to set up a one-on-one meeting/phone call with anybody from the company to get some tips on professional development.' -- Goldman Sachs Summer Analyst Intern (Salt Lake City, UT)
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.0 out of 5 stars
'Free food, flexible work hours, CEO with vision, company on the rise.' -- Yahoo Technical Intern I (Sunnyvale, CA)
Company rating according to interns: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.3 out of 5 stars
'There are a lot of opportunities for mobility; the company is also very diverse, especially relative to its peer companies.' -- Morgan Stanley Intern (New York, NY)
Company rating according to interns: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.0 out of 5 stars
'Dallas location has many perks and lots of social events for interns. Recent graduates can apply for a rotation program that lets you work in three different locations throughout the country.' -- Texas Instruments Embedded Systems Intern (Goleta, CA)
Company rating according to interns: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.8 out of 5 stars
'Great company, great culture, and great project. People are always willing to help out, you just have to take the initiative to ask.' -- Johnson & Johnson MBA Intern (New Brunswick, NJ)
Company rating according to interns: 4.2 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.0 out of 5 stars
'As an intern, I had the opportunity to really challenge myself, work on some weaknesses, present to executives, and get great exposure to a large energy firm.' -- Exxon Mobil Intern (Houston, TX)
Company rating according to interns: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.1 out of 5 stars
'In addition to providing free housing (which was at worst a 15 minute drive from work) or a $US1000 housing stipend, some teams provide free lunches/dinners to employees, and you're also eligible for all the other employee benefits, like health insurance, fitness center membership, product discounts, etc.' -- Apple Software Engineering Intern (Cupertino, CA)
Company rating according to interns: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.2 out of 5 stars
'Awesome location, snacks, usually interesting work and good hours. The employees seem very content and taken care of.' -- Bloomberg Financial Software Developer Intern (New York, NY)
Company rating according to interns: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.2 out of 5 stars
'The research internship program is really well-organised. Their housing, car rental and relocation subsidies, as well as internship only events.' -- Microsoft Research Intern (Redmond, WA)
Company rating according to interns: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 2.7 out of 5 stars
'My team was very supportive and assigned projects that were challenging helped me to learn a lot of things that I had not learned in school. Very laid back environment that was very comfortable to work in.' -- Intel Undergraduate Intern (Austin, TX)
Company rating according to interns: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.3 out of 5 stars
'Epic has a great support staff for interns, and ultimately, they want to see their interns both do excellent work and learn a lot at their time at Epic. It is a good place to start out.' -- Epic Systems Software Development Intern (Verona, WI)
Company rating according to interns: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.1 out of 5 stars
'They seem to really care about and take care of their employees. They spend a lot of time and resources in training.' -- Schlumberger Electrical Intern (Sugar Land, TX)
Company rating according to interns: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.0 out of 5 stars
'Interns are automatically being considered for return internship opportunities or a full time position. There are many career opportunities in the Qualcomm HQ, employees are encouraged to explore areas that fit their passion.' -- Qualcomm Interim Engineering Intern (San Diego, CA)
Company rating according to interns: 4.6 out of 5 stars
Interview difficulty rating, according to interns: 3.4 out of 5 stars
'Having the opportunity to take a look at all the wonderful stuff they've developed and taking part in the creation of new tools and products is an amazing experience, especially if you're still in college.' -- Google Software Engineer Intern (Mountain View, CA)
