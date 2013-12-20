Here Are The 25 Best Cigars Of 2013

Cigar Aficionado is out with its annual best cigars of the year. The 2013 champion? The Montecristo No. 2, the “undisputed king of torpedoes.”

Here’s how the magazine described the winner (naturally a Cuban cigar):

Recent production Monte 2s (those we smoked were from April 2013) are extraordinary, teeming with rich but not overwhelming flavours of leather, such sweet spices as cinnamon and nutmeg and the cigar’s trademark tangy wood note. They have enough flavour and power to satisfy those who smoke cigars on a regular basis without overwhelming those who puff less frequently. Puff away. Here’s the top 25, which are all pretty reasonably priced: Read about all of them at Cigar Aficionado »

