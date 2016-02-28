The 25 best Caribbean islands, ranked

The Caribbean islands are bursting with adventurous activities, clear waters, and stunning natural sites.

Though each island has its own unique appeal, some have advantages over the others.

We’ve ranked the best islands in the Caribbean, based on the costs of hotel bookings, their accessibility, and the range of activities they offer.

To rank the islands, we factored in each one’s average hotel room costs using data from Hotels.com, the flight time from New York City, the number of attractions listed on TripAdvisor, and the amount of coastline offered per square kilometer.

To read our full methodology, click here.

Melia Robinson contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.