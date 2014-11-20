2 Sydney Bars Make It On This List Of The 25 Best Bars In The World

Artesian Bar The UK’s Artesian serves a killer cocktail.

Some bars sling well drinks and draft beers for the masses. Others elevate cocktail-making to a fine art.

We’ve now put together the ultimate list of top spots around the world.

Drinks International recently released its annual list of the World’s 50 Best Bars, which are voted on by a multinational academy of 334 bar buffs. Pubs, taverns, speakeasies, lounges — these guys have visited them all.

From Sydney to Singapore (and don’t forget Seattle), the list hits four continents and 14 cities. We’re taking a closer look at the top 25; see the full list here.

