America's 25 best barbecue restaurants, ranked

Compliments of Johnny Fugitt Fugitt completed his barbecue tour between his weekend drills in the Navy Reserves. He says he didn’t gain any weight during the project.

Johnny Fugitt’s love of barbecue goes far beyond that of your average enthusiast.

The St. Louis native spent a year dining at 365 barbecue restaurants across 48 states.

In his book, “The 100 Best Barbecue Restaurants in America,” he details his journey and hones in on what he believes are the best ‘cue joints in the country.

The book ranks the top 25 restaurants and then explores the other 75 by region.

Keep scrolling to see Fugitt’s ranking of America’s 25 best barbecue spots, from Lockhart, Texas to Piedmont, South Dakota.

