The 24 NBA All-Stars Will Make $318.6 Million This Season

Below is a look at the 2012-13 base salaries for the 24 NBA All-Stars this season. In total, the 12 All-Stars will make $318.6 million, an average of $13.3 million per player. Thanks in large part to Kobe Bryant, the West squad comes out slightly ahead with a $172.8 million roster, while the East will make $145.8 million this season.



Of course, let’s not forget that $50,000 bonus each player on the West roster will receive for winning the All-Star game, or the $25,000 bonus the East players will receive for losing the game…

Photo: Data via Spotrac.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.