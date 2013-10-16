Meet The 24 Most Creative People In Advertising Right Now

Recently, Business Insider

asked the major ad agencies and the more significant boutiques to name the people they felt were the most creative in the business.

Skip straight to the list >

To prevent the nominations from being self-serving, we asked each agency to also nominate someone from a competing agency — the sort of person they’d hire, given a free hand.

We then pored over recent award winners and creatives who have generated new and exciting buzz.

The result is a ranking that we feel represents advertising’s creative elite.

Methodology:

The list isn’t exhaustive. We know that name-on-the-door industry giants like Dan Wieden and Jeff Goodby will always make this type of list, due to their decades of consistently high-level output.

Our list therefore looks at who’s hot right now, based on their more recent work. Agency size, clientele, and tenure were also taken into consideration. (Small agencies with small clients often get to take risks because there’s less at stake. It’s more difficult to do off-the-wall work at a large agency with gigantic packaged goods clients.)

We mixed advertising giants with creatives who are newer to the game. All of them are generating interesting and inspirational ads.

Creativity is difficult to measure in an industry that is constantly redefining itself, but here are 25 creatives that you absolutely have to know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.