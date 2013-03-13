The 24 Craziest Things Companies Did To Get Attention At South By Southwest

Venrock’s Richard Kerby (right) with Coolio.

Photo: Business Insider

Every year, tens of thousands of people fly south for the winter.They head to Austin, Texas, during March to experience South by Southwest, an interactive, film and music conference that draws more than 120,000 people over the course of one week.



It’s a great place for brands to promote themselves, because the town is taken over by early adopters looking for the next big thing.

This year, big companies like Showtime, Microsoft, Samsung, and Yahoo had a big presence at the conference. Startups such as Highlight and Foursquare also try to make a big impact by throwing open-bar parties, inviting singers to perform at their venues, and more.

Here’s the big, buzzy way brands promoted themselves in Austin this year.

