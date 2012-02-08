The 23 Happiest Companies In America

There’s more to life than the soul-sucking 9 to 5. At some companies people are actually happy.CareerBliss identified the happiest companies in America based on thousands of employee reviews and ratings.

“Bliss” scores were based on factors including “work-life balance, one’s relationship with their boss and co-workers, their work environment, job resources, compensation, growth opportunities, company culture, company reputation, their daily tasks, and job control over the work that they do on a daily basis.”

#23 IBM

Bliss Score: 4.154/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5

Compensation: 3.9/5

Benefits: 4/5

Average Salary: $85,787

#22 CBS Broadcasting

Bliss Score: 4.155/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.6/5

Compensation: 3.4/5

Benefits: 3.7/5

Average Salary: $71,805

#21 Boston Scientific

Bliss Score: 4.156/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.5/5

Compensation: 3.7/5

Benefits: 3.9/5

Average Salary: $71,892

#20 United States Navy

Bliss Score: 4.159/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 4.3/5

Compensation: 3.7/5

Benefits: 4.3/5

Average Salary: $46,405

#19 Hyatt Hotels

Bliss Score: 4.16/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5

Compensation: 3.7/5

Benefits: 3.7/5

Average Salary: $48,683

#18 Kraft Foods

Bliss Score: 4.162/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.7/5

Compensation: 3.7/5

Benefits: 3/5

Average Salary: $66,815

#17 Manpower Group

Bliss Score: 4.163/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.2/5

Compensation: 3.3/5

Benefits: 2.7/5

Average Salary: $35,621

Manpower Group helps clients find employment and provide training opportunities. In one review, an employee said: 'They encouraged both personal and professional growth and encouraged everyone to be involved. It was a high working for them, because they did not understand the meaning of failure.'

#16 Tata Consultancy Service

Bliss Score: 4.166/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5

Compensation: 3.5/5

Benefits: 3.6/5

Average Salary: $55,379

Tata Consultancy Service is a global IT, business and outsourcing company. In one review, an employee said: 'They give you good training and ethical etiquette's.Wide variety of projects and technologies.'

#15 Apple

Bliss Score: 4.167/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.5/5

Compensation: 3.6/5

Benefits: 3.6/5

Average Salary: $59,559

#14 Qualcomm

Bliss Score: 4.177/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.8/5

Compensation: 3.9/5

Benefits: 4/5

Average Salary: $82,212

#13 United States Department of defence

Bliss Score: 4.179/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 4.1/5

Compensation: 3.9/5

Benefits: 4.1/5

Average Salary: $61,625

#12 Credit Suisse

Bliss Score: 4.186/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 4.1/5

Compensation: 4.1/5

Benefits: 4.2/5

Average Salary: $70,818

#11 Pfizer

Bliss Score: 4.197/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.8/5

Compensation: 3.9/5

Benefits: 4/5

Average Salary: $86,487

#10 Chevron

Bliss Score: 4.198/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.8/5

Compensation: 3.9/5

Benefits: 4.1/5

Average Salary: $71,017

#9 Ericsson

Bliss Score: 4.2/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.7/5

Compensation: 3.5/5

Benefits: 3.8/5

Average Salary: $86,296

#8 Fidelity Investments

Bliss Score: 4.205/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.8/5

Compensation: 3.9/5

Benefits: 4.2/5

Average Salary: $73,602

#7 United States Air Force

Bliss Score: 4.206/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 4.4/5

Compensation: 3.7/5

Benefits: 4.4/5

Average Salary: $48,904

#6 Centex

Bliss Score: 4.208/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5

Compensation: 4.0/5

Benefits: 4.1/5

Average Salary: $71,024

Centex is a home-builder company. In one review, an employee said the company was an 'excellent learning environment.'

#5 BASF

Bliss Score: 4.21/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.8/5

Compensation: 3.9/5

Benefits: 4/5

Average Salary: $52,000

BASF is the largest chemical company in the world. In one review, an employee said the company gave them 'opportunity to work with people who cared about their work and the opportunity to go back to school.'

#4 Nordstrom

Bliss Score: 4.234/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5

Compensation: 3.7/5

Benefits: 4/5

Average Salary: $39,984

#3 Johnson & Johnson

Bliss Score: 4.236/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 4.1/5

Compensation: 4/5

Benefits: 4.2/5

Average Salary: $87,589

#2 Fluor

Bliss Score: 4.238/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 4.1/5

Compensation: 4.2/5

Benefits: 4.2/5

Average Salary: $87,589

Fluor corporation is an engineering, construction and maintenance service company. In one review, an employee raved that the company offered 'recognition for accomplishments, opportunities for advancement, competitive salary and the chance to travel the world.'

#1 Hilton Worldwide

Bliss Score: 4.360/5

Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5

Compensation: 3.7/5

Benefits: 4/5

Average Salary: $57,970

