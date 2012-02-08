The 23 Happiest Companies In America

Photo: Associated Press
There’s more to life than the soul-sucking 9 to 5. At some companies people are actually happy.CareerBliss identified the happiest companies in America based on thousands of employee reviews and ratings.
“Bliss” scores were based on factors including “work-life balance, one’s relationship with their boss and co-workers, their work environment, job resources, compensation, growth opportunities, company culture, company reputation, their daily tasks, and job control over the work that they do on a daily basis.”
Bliss Score: 4.154/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5
Compensation: 3.9/5
Benefits: 4/5
Average Salary: $85,787
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.155/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.6/5
Compensation: 3.4/5
Benefits: 3.7/5
Average Salary: $71,805
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.156/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.5/5
Compensation: 3.7/5
Benefits: 3.9/5
Average Salary: $71,892
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.159/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 4.3/5
Compensation: 3.7/5
Benefits: 4.3/5
Average Salary: $46,405
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.16/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5
Compensation: 3.7/5
Benefits: 3.7/5
Average Salary: $48,683
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.162/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.7/5
Compensation: 3.7/5
Benefits: 3/5
Average Salary: $66,815
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.163/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.2/5
Compensation: 3.3/5
Benefits: 2.7/5
Average Salary: $35,621
Manpower Group helps clients find employment and provide training opportunities. In one review, an employee said: 'They encouraged both personal and professional growth and encouraged everyone to be involved. It was a high working for them, because they did not understand the meaning of failure.'
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.166/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5
Compensation: 3.5/5
Benefits: 3.6/5
Average Salary: $55,379
Tata Consultancy Service is a global IT, business and outsourcing company. In one review, an employee said: 'They give you good training and ethical etiquette's.Wide variety of projects and technologies.'
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.167/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.5/5
Compensation: 3.6/5
Benefits: 3.6/5
Average Salary: $59,559
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.177/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.8/5
Compensation: 3.9/5
Benefits: 4/5
Average Salary: $82,212
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.179/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 4.1/5
Compensation: 3.9/5
Benefits: 4.1/5
Average Salary: $61,625
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.186/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 4.1/5
Compensation: 4.1/5
Benefits: 4.2/5
Average Salary: $70,818
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.197/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.8/5
Compensation: 3.9/5
Benefits: 4/5
Average Salary: $86,487
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.198/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.8/5
Compensation: 3.9/5
Benefits: 4.1/5
Average Salary: $71,017
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.2/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.7/5
Compensation: 3.5/5
Benefits: 3.8/5
Average Salary: $86,296
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.205/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.8/5
Compensation: 3.9/5
Benefits: 4.2/5
Average Salary: $73,602
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.206/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 4.4/5
Compensation: 3.7/5
Benefits: 4.4/5
Average Salary: $48,904
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.208/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5
Compensation: 4.0/5
Benefits: 4.1/5
Average Salary: $71,024
Centex is a home-builder company. In one review, an employee said the company was an 'excellent learning environment.'
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.21/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.8/5
Compensation: 3.9/5
Benefits: 4/5
Average Salary: $52,000
BASF is the largest chemical company in the world. In one review, an employee said the company gave them 'opportunity to work with people who cared about their work and the opportunity to go back to school.'
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.234/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5
Compensation: 3.7/5
Benefits: 4/5
Average Salary: $39,984
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.236/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 4.1/5
Compensation: 4/5
Benefits: 4.2/5
Average Salary: $87,589
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.238/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 4.1/5
Compensation: 4.2/5
Benefits: 4.2/5
Average Salary: $87,589
Fluor corporation is an engineering, construction and maintenance service company. In one review, an employee raved that the company offered 'recognition for accomplishments, opportunities for advancement, competitive salary and the chance to travel the world.'
Source: CareerBliss
Bliss Score: 4.360/5
Growth Opportunity Score: 3.9/5
Compensation: 3.7/5
Benefits: 4/5
Average Salary: $57,970
Source: CareerBliss
