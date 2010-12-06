"The 23 Devices My iPhone Has Replaced"

Photo: Devost.net

A great post by Matthew Devost describes the 23 (and counting) devices that he used to carry around that he doesn’t anymore since he got an iPhone.Those devices cost $2,700.



The iPhone tops out at $200 (plus contract).

I started thinking about what a converged device the iPhone is and compiled this impressive list of devices I used to carry that are now replaced by my iPhone. This is an unprecedented level of convergence if you ask me. A quick informal tally shows that the iPhone is replacing $2700.00 dollars worth of equipment and several pounds worth of gear.

1) Blackberry – I used to carry a dedicated Blackberry for email in addition to my phone. Most users will just use their Blackberry as their phone, but I was never really happy with the BB form factor as a phone. The iPhone serves as both my email retrieval device and phone.

2) Phone – See above.

3) iPod – My iPhone has a built in iPod. No need for a dedicated device, though in all honesty I usually carry my iPod Touch or Classic with me on travel as well.

4) Nuvi GPS – With built in GPS (and soon turn-by-turn directions) I’ve had no need for a dedicated GPS device.

Keep reading at Devost.net >

