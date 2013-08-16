The 23 Coolest Military Birds In Flight Right Now

Every now and then it’s necessary to put a quick list of cool things together.
Today, it’s military birds from around the globe.
And they could be cool for whatever reason: stealth, long range, armaments, manoeuvrability or … Rule #1: Looking Cool.
Whether it’s a sleek design, or pure unadulterated deadliness, these are the best and baddest in the air.
The Sukhoi Su-35 is one of the most manoeuvrable birds in the sky, and recently wowed the crowds at the Paris air show.
The Chengdu J-20 is China's first 5th-Gen fighter. Little is known about it other than that it has stealth ... and looks like a spaceship.
Though problematic, the F-35 has vertical take-off and landing capability, stealth, and beyond visual range targeting capability.
The Eurofighter Typhoon is arguably one of the best birds out right now, currently competing with the F-18 Super Hornet for sales in Brazil.
Sukhoi PAK FA T-50 is Russia's best hope so far for to answer the F-22 and F-35, yet there are still very few of them in the skies.
The Saab Gripen designed by BAE and Swedish Saab engineering, is capable of both manned and unmanned flight.
The C-130 gunships are the angels of death humming above the enemy, armed with everything from 7.62 mm machine guns to 15 mm artillery shells. BOOM.
The Mikoyan MiG-35 was designed to replace the MiG-29 with the hopes of breaking into the international market.
The Indian 'Tejas' is designed with 'relaxed static stability' for extra-steady manoeuvrability ... bottom line: anything that relaxed must be cool.
The F-18 Super Hornet is one of the most reliable birds in the sky, and competes with the likes of the Typhoon and the Saab Gripen.
The U.S. Army's Black Hawk is by far one of the most fun rides in the military. Low and fast, it's pilots are definitely hot shots.
And finally my personal favourite, the F-22 Raptor ... how could anything be more terrifying than a Raptor?
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/520d3b386bb3f7cb49000025/image.jpg' alt='Attached image' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')
