The 23 Best Business Articles On Wikipedia

Cognitively aware people tend to have one of two distinct reactions to Wikipedia. One is to laugh it off for all its many flaws. The other is amazement at Wikipedia’s incredible store of human knowledge, with an even-handed recognition of its many errors.



We tend to fall in the second camp, which is why we thought you might like to see Wikipedia’s top 23 “featured” business articles. Wikipedia’s “featured” articles are hand-picked by the site’s volunteer editors for their “accuracy, neutrality, completeness, and style.”

Maybe you’re in the first camp and we’re wrong. If so, sorry.

If you’re not, read up:

€2 commemorative coins

Actuary

BAE Systems

William Barley

Demand Note

Dime (United States coin)

Economy of the Han Dynasty

Economy of India

Economy of the Iroquois

Elderly Instruments

FairTax

Harold Innis

Idlewild and Soak Zone

Madman Muntz

New Orleans Mint

Octopus card

Oliver Typewriter Company

Panic of 1907

Second Malaysia Plan

Slate industry in Wales

Edgar Speyer

Tulip mania

United Kingdom corporation tax

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.