REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal Horse riders perform with guns to celebrate the 38th anniversary of the now famous Green March on Wednesday near city of Fes, November 6, 2013.

Since the beginning of the year emerging markets have gotten completely routed.

There have been a number of explanations — a Chinese slow down, the davaluation of the Argentine peso, political problems exacerbating economic problems in Turkey — but lets be real, markets come back.

When they do, you should be ready.

For that moment, Bloomberg Markets Magazine has compiled a list of the 22 most exciting emerging markets in the world. These are places where there’s an opportunity around (almost) every turn if you know how to see it.

To calculate the ranking, Bloomberg Markets Magazine awarded countries points based on 19 different indicators including gross domestic product growth, inflation, current-account balance, government debt and total investment. Countries were then given 0 to the maximum number of points for each category for their overall score (which was out of 100).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.