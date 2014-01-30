Since the beginning of the year emerging markets have gotten completely routed.
There have been a number of explanations — a Chinese slow down, the davaluation of the Argentine peso, political problems exacerbating economic problems in Turkey — but lets be real, markets come back.
When they do, you should be ready.
For that moment, Bloomberg Markets Magazine has compiled a list of the 22 most exciting emerging markets in the world. These are places where there’s an opportunity around (almost) every turn if you know how to see it.
To calculate the ranking, Bloomberg Markets Magazine awarded countries points based on 19 different indicators including gross domestic product growth, inflation, current-account balance, government debt and total investment. Countries were then given 0 to the maximum number of points for each category for their overall score (which was out of 100).
Total score: 20.0
Projected annual GDP Growth: 3.3%
Ease of doing business rank: 128
Total score: 37.9
Projected annual GDP growth: 4.4%
Ease of doing business rank: 87
Total score: 38.3
Projected annual GDP Growth: 3.1%
Ease of doing business rank: 41
Total score: 39.6
Projected annual GDP Growth: 5.7%
Ease of doing business rank: 120
Total score: 45.3
Projected annual GDP Growth: 6.1%
Ease of doing business rank: 108
Total score: 45.7
Projected annual GDP Growth: 2.6%
Ease of doing business rank: 116
Total score: 46.2
Projected annual GDP Growth: 1.9%
Ease of doing business rank: 54
Total score: 48.3
Projected annual GDP Growth: 4.1%
Ease of doing business rank: 69
Total score: 48.9
Projected annual GDP Growth: 4.6%
Ease of doing business rank: 43
Total score: 52.6
Projected annual GDP Growth: 2.1%
Ease of doing business rank: 75
Total score:53.2
Projected annual GDP Growth: 3.2%
Ease of doing business rank: 45
Total score: 59.0
Projected annual GDP Growth: 4.5%
Ease of doing business rank: 18
Total score: 59.3
Projected annual GDP Growth: 4.3%
Ease of doing business rank: 34
Total score: 62.0
Projected annual GDP Growth: 5.0%
Ease of doing business rank: 6
A zookeeper feeds a hippopotamus with forage wrapped in the shape of a zongzi, a traditional Chinese food made from rice wrapped in bamboo leaves, to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a wildlife zoo in Shenzhen, Guangdong province June 10, 2013.
Total score: 69.6
Projected annual GDP Growth: 7.4%
Ease of doing business rank: 96
