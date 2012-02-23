The 22 Most Creative Business Cards We've Ever Seen

Photo: dailypoetics

When you hand someone your business card, you’re giving them a small, but important introduction to who you are. Much like resumes and cover letters, a business card can easily get lost in the piles of other cards your prospective employers or clients are receiving on a daily basis. So you want to make yours stand-out.



We combed through some of the most creative business cards out there and spoke to several of the owners and designers.

Tim Noppert, who works in the medical industry, wanted a business card that not only represented his business, but also used the plastic frequently seen in the medical field to help “people remember [him] and [his company].”

Designer Matteo Neri wanted his business cards to be memorable and it worked: he became known as the “designer who did the chewing gum business card.”

Everyone we spoke to told us their creative designs have positively helped their business because people save it, remember it and, eventually, use it.

Here are 22 of the most creative business cards we found from collector Kariann Blank’s (Burleson) dailypoetics collection on Flickr, with her permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.