The 22 Most Creative Business Cards We've Ever Seen

When you hand someone your business card, you’re giving them a small, but important introduction to who you are. Much like resumes and cover letters, a business card can easily get lost in the piles of other cards your prospective employers or clients are receiving on a daily basis. So you want to make yours stand-out.
We combed through some of the most creative business cards out there and spoke to several of the owners and designers.
Tim Noppert, who works in the medical industry, wanted a business card that not only represented his business, but also used the plastic frequently seen in the medical field to help “people remember [him] and [his company].”
Designer Matteo Neri wanted his business cards to be memorable and it worked: he became known as the “designer who did the chewing gum business card.”
Everyone we spoke to told us their creative designs have positively helped their business because people save it, remember it and, eventually, use it.
Here are 22 of the most creative business cards we found from collector Kariann Blank’s (Burleson) dailypoetics collection on Flickr, with her permission.
Daniel Ballou says people leave his business card out on their desks since it doesn't fit in a card holder
Ballou says his business cards have proven to be memorable and don't fit into the regular card file so 'people leave it out on their desk.'
'People have been very positive about the coin,' he told us. 'Most people turn it over and over again in their hand, chuckle, or ask all kinds of questions about it.'
The idea came to Ballou during a long night of working -- and a lack of sleep. Ballou says Dashdot's business coins have been 'incredibly successful' and has brought the company new clients and projects.
Matteo Neri designed a business card that resembled chewing gum and has had many different reactions
Neri is an Italian artist whose been working in the graphic design scene for a few years and knows 'the first impression is half the way to get a new client.' So he designed a business card that resembled chewing gum with the logo 'Don't chew this card!'
His Blackjack Graphic Basement's business cards have been so successful that people now know him as 'that creative designer who did the chewing gum business card,' Neri told us.
He says some people give him an extra handshake, some people laugh, but everyone has a different reaction and that's the most important thing -- that everyone has a reaction.
For his business cards, Neri used a matt lamination and hot silver foil stamp.
Noppert works in the medical industry and wanted a business card that represented his business, so he came up with a design that had a 'clean and clinical look' and used the plastic material often seen in the medical industry.
'The logo itself should be seen as a person -- the blue section, which resembles me -- and the orange dots around it are suppliers and customers which I try to juggle with as an intermediary or salesperson,' Noppert told us.
As the owner of MER-Europe, a technical rep company for the Medical Device Industry, Noppert says he wanted a business card that would help people remember him and his company, so he enlisted Raul Rodrigues of RomenDesign to help with his vision.
So far, the reactions have been great, he says.
DeMarchis wanted a card that people wouldn't fold up and put in their pockets. She also wanted it to have an 'exclusive feel,' so she decked it out with hand stitching to represent her vintage, sophisticated and cheeky girls clothing store Matilda Jane Clothing.
And Matt Kelley from design firm One Lucky Guitar made DeMarchis' idea a reality.
DeMarchis told us that 'hands down' the business cards have 'absolutely' worked. People who receive her cards typically 'rub it through their fingers, flip it over a few times, and say 'Wow, this is pretty cool.' '
'It is certainly a card they don't fold up and put in their pocket.'
Pasini is a graphic designer who describes herself as someone who doesn't always 'fit in this description.'
'The inspiration came by accident,' she told us. 'I needed some business cards done but I didn't want them to be printed on paper or any traditional form.'
This card for Vorderman Photography was also designed by One Lucky Guitar, and features 'portable cropping'
Laurie Demartino designed these cards, which resemble dog tags, for the National Greyhound Adoption Program
Lara Mansvelders used a classic movie poster design for her card. It's fitting, since she's the coordinator for a film festival
Marian Bantjes is a designer, typographer, writer and illustrator. This card she designed is quite intricate
Designer David Blank's card tries very hard to make sure that you remember his name. Even his website, justblank.com, is branded the same way
Rethink Communications designed this for Wanderlust Maps. It's a mini-replica of a map that unfolds into standard size
These cards for marketing firm The Dave And Alex Show (now The Dave And Eddy Show) are like old school carnival tickets
These were made by the graphic designers at German firm Junge Schachtel, and they instantly grab the eye
Struck Creative came up with the idea to put seeds into 'lawn + property enhancement' company Lush's card
