The 22 Biggest Poker Players On Wall Street

If there's a poster child for the similarities between poker and finance, it would be Jeff Yess, one of the founders of Susquehanna International Group (SIG)

In an interview published in 'The New Market Wizards,' Yass explained how he started loving the game in college:

My friends and I took poker very seriously. We knew that over the long run it wasnt a game of luck but rather a game of enormous skill and complexity. We took a mathematical approach.

And the similarities he sees between poker and options trading, he explained in the same interview:

The basic concept that applies to both poker and option trading is that the primary object is not winning the most hands, but rather maximizing your gains

It comes as no surprise then that poker has pervaded the culture at SIG. In 2009, the firm hosted a poker tournament in Ireland looking for new training trainees.