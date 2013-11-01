The 22 Best Athlete Halloween Costumes

Professional athletes may be busy playing games and training, but they still have time for Halloween fun.

A bunch of players (and a few coaches) dressed up for benefits and parties last weekend, and some of the costumes were pretty great.

And just like the rest of us, they shared their costumes on Instagram and Twitter. Here are 22 of our favourites, ranked.

#22 Kevin Durant as Jason Voorhees

#21 New England Patriots LeGarrette Blount, Aqib Talib, and Brandon Spikes

#20 Pittsburgh Penguins Evgeni Malkin and his son as Batman

#19 San Antonio Spurs Marco Belinelli and Tony Parker

#18 UFC Fighter Joe Lauzon As Mickey Mouse

#17 Manu Ginobili as Buzz Lightyear

#16 Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich as a Pharaoh

#15 Jason Richardson as Rapper Trinidad James

#14 Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle, and Mikael Granlund of the Minnesota Wild as pilots from 'Top Gun'

#13 Philadelphia 76ers Forward Lavoy Allen as Justin Bieber

#12 Jose Canseco as a murderous clown escaped from an insane asylum (according to Canseco)

#11 Oklahoma City Thunder Center Kendrick Perkins as the 'Big Bad Wolf'

#10 Nathan MacKinnon, Jean Sebastien Giguere, and Jamie McGinn of the Colorado Avalanche as The Royal Family

#9 Atlanta Hawks guard Louis Williams as The Joker

#8 Bill Belichick also rocking the pirate look

#7 76ers forward Evan Turner as Will 'The Fresh Prince' Smith

#6 Tom Brady and Gisele as Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion from 'The Wizard of Oz'

#5 Toronto Raptors forward Amir Johnson as a zombie for the Heart and Stroke Foundation Toronto Zombie Walk

#4 USWMNT Soccer Players Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux as Myley Cyrus and Robin Thicke

#3 Thunder Forward Serge Ibaka as Prince Akeem from 'Coming to America'

#2 Christian Ponder and his wife Samantha as Squints and Wendy from 'The Sandlot'

#1 Thunder Forward Nick Collison as Walter White from 'Breaking Bad'

