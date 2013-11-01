The 22 Best Athlete Halloween Costumes

Professional athletes may be busy playing games and training, but they still have time for Halloween fun.
A bunch of players (and a few coaches) dressed up for benefits and parties last weekend, and some of the costumes were pretty great.
And just like the rest of us, they shared their costumes on Instagram and Twitter. Here are 22 of our favourites, ranked.
#14 Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle, and Mikael Granlund of the Minnesota Wild as pilots from 'Top Gun'
#10 Nathan MacKinnon, Jean Sebastien Giguere, and Jamie McGinn of the Colorado Avalanche as The Royal Family
#5 Toronto Raptors forward Amir Johnson as a zombie for the Heart and Stroke Foundation Toronto Zombie Walk
