21 Horrible Valentine's Day Ads That Will Make You Glad You're Single

Laura Stampler
hooters valentine's day

Photo: Hooters

If you’re in need of a mood- killer, show your significant other one of these awful Valentine’s day ads.The National Retail Federation predicts that Americans will spend up to $18.6 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, so it’s only natural that companies will be pulling out all the stops for romantic promotions.

These are the Valentine’s Day ads and promotions, however, that will have people wishing they were single.

A romantic Pizza Hut engagement package? The Bronx Zoo’s campaign to get dudes to name cockroaches after their girlfriends? Yea, we’d rather pass.

In spite of what McDonald's France suggests, do NOT propose with a Big Mac this Valentine's Day.

Pizza Hut actually had a $10,010 engagement package that includes everything from fireworks, a limo, a red ruby ring, a photographer ... and a $10 pizza dinner box.

The Bronx Zoo thinks that nothing is more romantic than naming a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your loved one.

Sending a fart in the mail is also a horrible Valentine's Day gift. (Yes, you can actually send this to your girlfriend.)

Order one here.

Thrifty had the same idea, touting the romance behind pinching pennies.

But Natan Jewelry takes the cake for the most offensive Valentine's Day ad, implying that diamonds are the only way to a woman's ... heart.

Summer's Eve also took a stand on Valentine's Day feminine hygiene norms.

This innuendo-filled ad is simply the Wurst.

Guess what? Axe figured out that butts look like upside down hearts.

Swatch, too. (Although this one makes way less sense with the watch company's normal image.)

Muthoot Plaza shows another popular Valentine's day promotion trope: forks fornicating ...

Both pre and post-coital.

Sexy Avenue was unsurprising in its Valentine's Day design.

This ad for the Portuguese Cardiology Foundation is just kind of depressing.

Need a Valentine's Day stress reliever?

Can you remember what Super Bowl ads these huge stars were in?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.