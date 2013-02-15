21 Horrible Valentine's Day Ads That Will Make You Glad You're Single

Photo: Hooters

If you’re in need of a mood- killer, show your significant other one of these awful Valentine’s day ads.The National Retail Federation predicts that Americans will spend up to $18.6 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, so it’s only natural that companies will be pulling out all the stops for romantic promotions.



These are the Valentine’s Day ads and promotions, however, that will have people wishing they were single.

A romantic Pizza Hut engagement package? The Bronx Zoo’s campaign to get dudes to name cockroaches after their girlfriends? Yea, we’d rather pass.

