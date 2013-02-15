21 Horrible Valentine's Day Ads That Will Make You Glad You're Single

Photo: Hooters
If you’re in need of a mood- killer, show your significant other one of these awful Valentine’s day ads.The National Retail Federation predicts that Americans will spend up to $18.6 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, so it’s only natural that companies will be pulling out all the stops for romantic promotions.
These are the Valentine’s Day ads and promotions, however, that will have people wishing they were single.
A romantic Pizza Hut engagement package? The Bronx Zoo’s campaign to get dudes to name cockroaches after their girlfriends? Yea, we’d rather pass.
Pizza Hut actually had a $10,010 engagement package that includes everything from fireworks, a limo, a red ruby ring, a photographer ... and a $10 pizza dinner box.
The Bronx Zoo thinks that nothing is more romantic than naming a Madagascar hissing cockroach after your loved one.
Sending a fart in the mail is also a horrible Valentine's Day gift. (Yes, you can actually send this to your girlfriend.)
But Natan Jewelry takes the cake for the most offensive Valentine's Day ad, implying that diamonds are the only way to a woman's ... heart.
