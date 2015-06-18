The 21 toughest interview questions you'll have to answer if you want to work at Yahoo

If you want to work at Yahoo, you might have to answer some tricky questions first.
Using Glassdoor’s information about Yahoo, we’ve compiled some of the most difficult questions that people say they have been asked while interviewing for the company.
No matter if you’re looking for a customer service job or a more technical position, Yahoo’s interview questions will give you a run for your money.
'For mobile, which new application would you suggest Yahoo to develop? Why do you think Yahoo should develop it?' - Associate Product Manager candidate
'Given a string that contains a sentence, reverse each individual word in the sentence. For example, 'Hello to this world' becomes 'olleH ot siht dlrow'.' - Software Engineer Intern candidate
'What is a company that is marketed poorly, and how would you market it differently? ' - Associate Product Marketing Manager candidate
'How will Google self-drive car change the public transit system if they are made available for general audience.' - Product Manager candidate
'Who are key stakeholders for Yahoo paid search? How would you balance their interests as a product manager?' - Product Manager candidate
'There are n gas stations positioned along a circular road. Each has a limited supply of gas. You can only drive clockwise around the road. You start with zero gas. Knowing how much gas you need to get from each gas station to the next and how much gas you can get at each station, design an algorithm to find the gas station you need to start at to get all the way around the circle.' - Technical Architect candidate
