The 13 toughest interview questions you'll have to answer if you want to work at Etsy

Etsy Internal meetings at Etsy usual involve some musical performance or another.

With its gorgeous office space in Brooklyn, New York, and quirky office culture, Etsy, the online marketplace that specialises in crafts and other artistic items, is a pretty desirable place to work — at least that’s what about 75% of employees say on Glassdoor.

But if you want to make it into the inner drum circle, you’ll have to answer a few tricky questions first.

Using Glassdoor’s information about Etsy, we’ve compiled some of the most difficult questions that people say they have been asked while interviewing for the company.

Some of them may leave you scratching your head.

'Why have you been with your organisation for so long?' -- Project Management candidate 'Give a detailed description of something wrong with the site and/or web app.' -- Product Quality Analyst candidate 'Would you rather work on seller features or buyer features?' -- Product Marketing Manager candidate 'How would you go about increasing customer acquisition in international markets?' -- Product Manager candidate 'How would you change our current products?' -- Software Engineer candidate 'Do you think it's going to be hard to go from a large company to a start-up?' -- Project Management candidate 'If the world is a stage what role would you want to play?' -- Office Manager candidate 'What is your weakest area?' -- Product Designer candidate 'How would you identify the trending terms based on recently submitted listings?' -- Data Scientist candidate

